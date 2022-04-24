KINGSPORT — Jaden Stevenson missed one meet record by 0.02 seconds.
But that simply motivated him to break one which had stood 54 years in Saturday’ Big 8 Conference meet.
Stevenson finished the 200-meter dash in a meet record 21.18 seconds, breaking the old mark of 21.84 set by Darwin Bond in 1968.
Stevenson collected all three of Greeneville’s individual event wins, clearing 21-11 to take first in the high jump. He narrowly missed another record held by Bond in the 100-meter dash, which he finished in 10.66 seconds — just shy of Bond’s 10.64 mark.
Mason Gudger finished just behind Stevenson to place runner-up in the 100 and 200 meters, while Tai Edmonds took second in the 300-meter hurdles and third in the 110 hurdles.
Thomas Lollar and Darien Humphries both earned top-eight finishes in the 100 meters. Morgan Leach took fifth in the 400. Mikeal Pillar took fourth in shot put, J.J. Durbin fifth in discus and Hunter Ratliff fifth in pole vault. Keelen Lester and Ronan Johnson both scored in the triple jump.
The Greene Devils score 93 points to tie Science Hill for third, while Dobyns-Bennett scored 179 points to win the meet.
Abby Lane finished second in shot put and sixth in discus, while Olivia McClintock scored for the Greeneville girls in both the 100 and 200 meters. Kaylee Wallen (discus) and Sydney Doane (1600 meters) both took seconds place. Annika Vines took fourth in the 1600 meters, and Darla Kammerdiener eighth in the 400.
The Lady Devils placed seventh with 27 points, while champion Dobyns-Bennett scored 202.