KINGSPORT — Jaden Stevenson added three more wins to his stellar senior year and career Saturday.
In the Texas Roadhouse/DCTC Relays at Dobyns-Bennett, Stevenson collected the only first place finishes for a Greene County athlete. He won the 100-meter dash with his time of 10.64 seconds, the 200-meter dash in 21.22 seconds and the long jump by leaping 21-8.
As a team, Greeneville placed fifth overall with 68 points. Dobyns-Bennett won the boys title with 118. South Greene scored 27 points to place 10th while West Greene (17.5) and Chuckey-Doak (15) placed 12th and 13th respectively in the 32-team meet.
Mason Gudger finished just behind Stevenson in both the 100 and 200 meters, placing runner-up and third.
West Greene’s Bryson Church took runner-up in the pole vault, and Chuckey-Doak’s Austin Morris third in triple jump. South Greene’s Logan Wagner took third in both discus and shot put.
South Greene’s Isaiah Olson (100 meters), Greeneville’s Morgan Leach (400 meters) and Chuckey-Doak’s Isaiah Treadway (long jump) all earned a fourth-place finish as did South Greene’s distance medley relay team.
On the girls side, South Greene finished the highest of the Greene County teams, placing seventh out of 32 teams with 30.5 points. West Greene (10) took 19th, Greeneville (5) placed 24th and Chuckey-Doak (3) came in 27th. Abingdon, Va., won the team title with 107 points.
South Greene’s Cadence Mancil earned the highest individual finish by taking second in the pole vault. The Lady Rebels’ 4x800 relay team also took second place, and Natalie Freise took fourth in the 300 hurdles.