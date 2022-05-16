KNOXVILLE — Jaden Stevenson-Williams left no doubt, he was the fastest Class 2A male sprinter In East Tennessee.
In Saturday’s TSSAA Class 2A East Sectional at Tom Black Track, Stevenson-Williams swept the championships in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash while finishing runner-up in long jump. The Greeneville High School senior finished the 100 meters in 10.52 seconds, the 200 in 21.33 and the 400 in 49.81 while leaping 22-5 in the long jump. In all four events, Stevenson-Williams qualified for state.
Teammate Mason Gudger finished second to him in both the 100 and 200 meters, crossing the finish line in 10.69 and 22.15 seconds respectively to qualify for state in both events.
Gudger also led Greeneville’s 4x100 meter relay team to the sectional championship. He, Keelen Lester, Jayquan Price and Brock Moore finished in 42.77 seconds to win the race.
As a team, the Greene Devils scored 118.50 points, edging Signal Mountain (108) for the Class 2A East Sectional championship.
Greeneville also tallied a trio of third-place finishes, with Price finishing just behind Stevenson-Williams in the long jump at 21-3.25.
Morgan Leach placed third in the 800-meter run at 2:04.60, with Tai Edmonds finishing third in the 110-meter hurdles (16.09). Greeneville’s 4x200 meter relay team of Gudger, Lester, Adjatay Dabbs and Moore placed fourth (1.33.04).
The TSSAA Class A and Class 2A state championships take place Tuesday, May 24, at MTSU’s Dean A. Hayes Stadium in Murfreesboro.