MURFREESBORO — Talk about going out on top, Jaden Stevenson-Williams took the first place podium four times.
The last time had to be the most special of them all. Stevenson-Williams, the fastest runner in Greeneville High School history, got to celebrate a state championship with his teammates Tuesday night. With 68 points, the Greeneville boys track and field team won the TSSAA Class 2A state championship at Dean A. Hayes Stadium.
Before departing for Little Rock, Stevenson-Williams simply needed to leave his mark in Murfreesboro — and in Greeneville’s record book. Stevenson-Williams swept all three sprints, narrowly defeating teammate Mason Gudger twice for the championship.
Edged might be an understatement. Stevenson-Williams won the 100-meter dash with his time of 10.69 seconds. Gudger finished only 0.02 seconds behind for second place.
“He and I have been going at it since sixth grade. It’s a friendly competition,” Stevenson-Williams said. “I’m not going to lie, he about had me. Sadly, I’m 0-2 against him at our home track in the 100.”
Regardless of who was first, the duo earned Greeneville 18 points in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Stevenson-Williams finished the 200 in 21.54 seconds, while Gudger clocked in at 21.86 to set a new personal record.
“Those guys are just hungry, they’re gritty and they’re going to get the job done,” Greeneville sprints coach Eric Simpkins said. “Coaches ask all the time what do you all do different. It’s not that we do anything different. Those guys are super genetically gifted, so my job is to keep them healthy and happy … they come ready to work every day, makes my job a lot easier.”
Stevenson-Williams won the 400-meter dash with his time of 48.58 seconds, a new Greeneville High School record. He graduates holding that mark as well as the 100- and 200-meter dash records.
Clearly, former Bearden state champion Christian Langlois made a positive impact on his senior year.
“He told me that to win races and to be faster, confidence is the key,” Stevenson-Williams said. “He told me to remember, just stay confident and be humble, and everything will come to you.”
A LIFT FROM LEACH
The Greeneville boys’ second state title in program history, and first since 2014, appeared in jeopardy late. The Devils were down a runner in one event, and the 4x100 relay team had been disqualified on a botched exchange.
Just before Stevenson-Williams and Gudger ran the 200, junior Morgan Leach gave Greeneville a boost with his effort in the 800-meter run. Shaving more than two minutes off his qualifying time, the sixth-seeded Leach finished fourth. Leading 68-62 entering the 3200-meter run, the Greene Devils held on for the title as Munford (65) could score only three points in the event.
“Morgan came through,” Greeneville coach Larry Blalock said. “He did that before, we got down a little bit at sectional, and Morgan came through.
“We were snake bitten all through the year, but we kept coming back. That’s the sign of a true champion.”
Stevenson-Williams placed runner-up in the long jump with a mark of 22-2. Jayquan Price took sixth in the event at 20-9.5.