The two-day postponement was well worth the wait for Jaden Stevenson-Williams.

At the 42nd annual Six Rivers Relays hosted by Science Hill High School, the Greeneville senior was named the Most Outstanding Male Runner of the meet.

Stevenson-Williams claimed first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.58 seconds. His other victory came in the 400-meter dash, where he finished in 49.66 seconds.

Mason Gudger won the 200-meter dash (22.51 seconds), and Jayquan Price cleared 21-3 to win the long jump while Greeneville’s first-place 4x100 meter relay team finished in 43.68 seconds.

