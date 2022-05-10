PREP TRACK & FIELD Stevenson-Williams Named Six Rivers Relays Most Outstanding Runner May 10, 2022 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The two-day postponement was well worth the wait for Jaden Stevenson-Williams.At the 42nd annual Six Rivers Relays hosted by Science Hill High School, the Greeneville senior was named the Most Outstanding Male Runner of the meet.Stevenson-Williams claimed first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.58 seconds. His other victory came in the 400-meter dash, where he finished in 49.66 seconds.Mason Gudger won the 200-meter dash (22.51 seconds), and Jayquan Price cleared 21-3 to win the long jump while Greeneville’s first-place 4x100 meter relay team finished in 43.68 seconds. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now Changes Coming 'Fairly Soon' To Former Greene Valley Site Phillips Wins Circuit Court Judge Primary Race Oak Ridge Boys Coming To Town May 14 Storms Topple Trees, Dump Hail On County 2nd Annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival Set May 7 Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.