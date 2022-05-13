The fastest runner in Greeneville High School history has made his college choice official.
Jaden Stevenson-Williams will take his talents to the NCAA’s Division I level, having signed to continue his education and his track and field career at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
“Feels good, where I come from and everything, it’s a big blessing,” Stevenson-Williams said.
The Trojans came across his Twitter account one day and didn’t take long to express their interest, seeking a multi-athlete for their track and field program.
Stevenson-Williams has taken a virtual tour of UA Little Rock but hasn’t set foot on the campus yet, though he plans to do so later this month.
And he’ll join some good company, including outdoor 200-meter Sun Belt Conference champion Cameron Jackson. In April, Jackson ran the seventh-fastest 100-meter time in the NCAA this year (10.10).
“Just the coaches and just the talent that’s out there … I already feel home with how the athletes there and the coaches there are treating me,” Stevenson-Williams said. “I just have to stay on my toes 24/7, continue to work and just work on my craft and everything, just get ready for a big change, especially from high school to D-1 college.”
The Greeneville High School senior will participate in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash as well as relays and long jump for the Trojans, and possibly some high jump too.
Stevenson-Williams quickly made an impact his freshman year at GHS, finishing All-State in the outdoor long jump. He then earned All-State indoor honors in the 60 meters in early 2020. After losing his sophomore outdoor season to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stevenson-Williams earned outdoor All-State honors in four events at last year’s TSSAA Spring Fling. He finished state runner-up in long jump and also took the podium in the 100- and 200-meter dash. He also helped Greeneville’s 4x100 relay team break the school mark in 2021.
Although primarily a long jumper at first, Stevenson-Williams evolved into a sprinter during his high school career. He mostly credits playing football and workouts for helping develop his ability as a sprinter.
“When he was a freshman, I knew he was something special,” Greeneville track and field coach Larry Blalock said. “He’s established himself as the No. 1 sprinter in the history of Greeneville High School.”
This season, Stevenson-Williams set new GHS marks in the 100 and 200 meters and recently broke the 400 as well, in addition to his long jump record.
“It means a lot, especially beating Dustin (Moore),” Stevenson-Williams said. “I still bug him about his record being broken.”
And while he stopped just short of saying it aloud, Stevenson-Williams strongly hinted at his goal for a TSSAA Spring Fling state championship to finish his senior year.
Stevenson-Williams intends to study exercise science at UA Little Rock and pursue a career in physical therapy.