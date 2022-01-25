DANDRIDGE — Pat Summitt would’ve been proud of Greeneville on Monday night. Well, the fourth quarter at least.
Despite losing the lead and trailing most of the second half, the Lady Devils returned to form late, dominating the fourth quarter and rallying past Jefferson County 70-57 on the road.
“If you’ve ever read anything Pat Summitt wrote or been around Pat Summitt, rebounding and defense win ball games,” Lady Devils coach Annette Watts said.
And play defense, the No. 6 ranked Lady Devils (17-5) did, not allowing a field goal in the last 8:21 of the game.
Greeneville trailed 55-50 when Delana DeBusk’s midrange jumper began a 20-2 run. Chloe Marsh’s steal and ensuing basket along with a Grace Hayes 3-pointer put GHS back in front 57-55 with 4:04 to play — Greeneville’s seventh points in 32 seconds.
Lauren Bailey’s three-point play and putback made it 64-57, before DeBusk and Bailey both scored in the final 42 seconds.
Bailey led the Lady Devils with 24 points, while DeBusk scored 21 and Chloe Marsh had 10.
DeBusk had missed a good portion of the game in foul trouble but delivered in the clutch.
“Delana just keeps us calm and cool,” Watts said. “Tusculum is getting a great one I think.”
Perhaps most critical to Greeneville’s defense, Marsh didn’t allow any looks by Jefferson County center Kali McMahan in the second half. McMahan, a Carson-Newman signee, scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half.
Makenzie Alvey led the Lady Patriots (10-12) with 22 points. She and Zoie Denton each finished an and-one to put Jefferson County ahead for the first time, 40-37. Alvey’s final field goal, her team’s last of the game, gave the Lady Patriots a 51-45 lead late in the third quarter.
“I thought we really looked like ourselves in the fourth quarter,” Watts said. “Sometimes, we think we can just walk over people, and we can’t. I felt like it just took us a while to get our feet under us.”
Anna Shaw hit an early 3-pointer for a quick 5-0 lead, and the Lady Devils led the entire first half except for a brief 5-5 tie. Their largest first-half lead came at 30-23 on a Kyla Jobe putback.
G 21 14 12 23 — 70
JC 15 17 19 6 — 57
G (70): Lauren Bailey 24, Delana DeBusk 21, Chloe Marsh 10, Grace Hayes 8, Anna Shaw 5, Kyla Jobe 2.
JC (57): Makenzie Alvey 22, Kali McMahan 13, Kamry Bolin 6, Zoie Denton 5, Brylee Lindsey 4, Brooke Satterfield 3, Caroline Loveday 2, Tara Scales 2.
3-pointers: Makenzie Alvey 3, Grace Hayes 2, Lauren Bailey, Kamry Bolin, Kali McMahan, Brooke Satterfield, Anna Shaw.