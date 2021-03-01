BLUFF CITY — Despite getting 13 points from Tyler Ramsey and 11 from Cadin Tullock, the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights suffered an 89-38 season-ending loss in the Region 1-2A quarterfinals at Sullivan East on Saturday.
Chuckey-Doak ends its season at 8-16, while Sullivan East (20-6) will host Grainger in the region semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Sullivan East's Dylan Bartley led all scorers with 17 points. Clayton Ivester added 13 points and Ethan Bradford chipped in 11 as 12 Patriots scored at least a point.
Chuckey-Doak trailed 19-16 late in the first quarter before Sullivan East took control with a 20-3 run.