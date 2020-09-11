KINGSPORT — The Sullivan South Rebels ran their record to 3-0 with a 58-8 win over the North Greene Huskies on Friday night.
South's Blake Fox returned the opening kickoff 61 yards for a touchdown as the Rebels scored 38 points in the first quarter.
North Greene (1-3) got its lone score on a rushing touchdown from Tanner Sexton in the third quarter. Sexton added the conversion pass to Grayson Collins.
South's Eli Iacino had a 16-yard TD reception, kicked a 39-yard field goal and was 5-for-5 on PAT kicks.
The Rebels' Tyler Blakely had a 28-yard TD run and returned an interception 24 yards for another score.
North Greene plays at Chuckey-Doak next Friday.