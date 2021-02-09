CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Maddie Sutton scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Tusculum University rolled to an 85-54 victory over Queens University of Charlotte in South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball on Monday night at Curry Arena.
Four players reached double figures for the Pioneers (12-2, 12-2 SAC), who defeated the Royals (1-11, 1-10 SAC) for the seventh straight meeting.
Tusculum shot a season-best 47.6 percent (30-for-63) from the field, hitting 11 3-pointers and committing just nine turnovers while scoring 26 points off 17 Queens miscues.
The Pioneers entered the game ranked 22nd in the WBCA Division II Top 25 and 13th in the D2SIDA national media poll.
Sutton, whose previous career high was 19 points at Newberry on Dec. 7, 2019, went 10-of-15 from the field and 12-of-14 from the foul line. Her 16 rebounds gave her an eighth consecutive double-double and Division II-leading 12th of the season.
Sutton scored seven points in the first quarter, added 11 in the second, 10 in the third and four in the fourth before sitting out the final five minutes.
Sutton is the first Pioneer to score 30 in a game since Kasey Johnson netted 34 at Lenoir-Rhyne on Jan. 29 of last season.
Deidre Cheremond added 13 points – all in the fourth quarter – on 6-of-7 shooting in 13 minutes off the Tusculum bench, and Jalia Arnwine and Mya Belton each hit three from 3-point range and finished with 10 points apiece. Marta Rodrigues contributed a team-high eight assists, with Sutton and Aliyah Miller adding four apiece.
Caitlyn Moore and Kelsey Leedle shared the scoring lead for Queens with 13 points apiece, with Tia McMillian adding nine points and Amari Davis eight points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Queens shot 30.4 percent (17-for-56) from the field but connected on nine 3-pointers, three each from McMillian and Leedle.
The victory improved Tusculum’s road record to 7-0 this season, and the Pioneers are 19-5 in SAC road games since Feb. 2, 2019. The Pioneers have won nine consecutive games away from Pioneer Arena dating to last year’s SAC Championship tournament, their longest streak of victories on the road since the 1995-96 season.
Tusculum will travel to Mars Hill at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Pioneers have won seven straight against the Lions by an average margin of 37.3 points, including a 69-46 win at Pioneer Arena on Jan. 13.