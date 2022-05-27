The National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) Division III World Series will begin Saturday at Tusculum University’s Pioneer Park with four games on the agenda.
Caldwell Tech Community College of Lenoir, N.C. is top seed for this year’s World Series. Eight teams from across the country make up the field for this double elimination tournament, which will continue through Wednesday.
The tournament opener at 9:30 a.m. will pit the No. 3 seed Northern Essex Knights of Haverhill, Mass. (41-2) going against the No. 6 seed Herkimer College Generals (34-5) of Herkimer, N.Y. That game will be followed at 1 p.m. by the No. 2 seed Rowan College-Gloucester Roadrunners (41-7) taking on the No. 7 seed Oakton Community College Owls of Des Plaines, Ill.
Two evening games are set Saturday, with the top seeded Cobras of Caldwell Tech (46-7) meeting the No. 8 seed St. Cloud Tech Cyclones (46-8) of St. Cloud, Minn. at 4:30 p.m. The finale of the day will start at 8 p.m. and will have the No. 4 seed Niagara county Thunder Wolves of Sanborn, N.Y., (49-9) vs. the No. 5 seed Dallas-Eastfield (44-10) Harvesters of Mesquite, Tex.
Tournament passes are available for $40, or one-day tickets will be offered for $10. The World Series is a project of the Sports Council of the Greene County Partnership.