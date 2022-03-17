PREP BASEBALL t Mar 17, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email greene devil logo greene devil logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Drugs Seized By DTF At Greeneville Address Former Farmer's Livestock Market Under New Ownership Greene County Residents React To Rising Gas Prices 3 Of 5 Surviving ‘Merrill’s Marauders’ Attend Premiere Of Documentary On WWII Unit Gillespie First Greene Devil Named Mr. Basketball Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.