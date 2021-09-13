WINGATE, N.C. — The Tusculum Pioneers defeated the Wingate Bulldogs 16-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 15-9 in women’s volleyball on Saturday.
It’s Tusculum’s first win over Wingate in nearly a decade. The Pioneers (5-1 overall, 2-0 SAC) have won five straight and are off to their best start in eight years.
Wingate (5-1, 1-1 SAC) had won the previous 19 meetings against Tusculum, dating back to 2012. In the latest national poll, the Bulldogs were receiving votes. In August, they were picked to win the South Atlantic Conference for the 16th straight season.
Carli Pigza again came up big for Tusculum, mashing a career-high 15 kills on a .343 hitting percentage. In total, eight Pioneers recorded multiple kills.
Elise Carmichael handled the bulk of the offensive duties, notching 23 assists. Catherine Clingan and Carly Sosnowski collected 11 and five, respectively. The libero Sosnowski finished with a match-high three aces, with Emiah Burrowes and Carmichael landing a pair. Emma Johnson and Kyndall Kalb rounded out the service column.
For the fourth time this season, Sosnowski surpassed the 20-dig plateau, popping up 23 attempts. Raeley Matthews also added 14 digs to her season total. Bailey Parker made an impact in her first action of the year with four total blocks (two solo, two assists). Pigza and Johnson are each credited with three block assists.
Tusculum plays a non-conference match at King at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Pioneers host Newberry at 7 p.m. Friday.
MEN’S SOCCER Lee 4, Tusculum 0
CLEVELAND — Lee University scored four second-half goals to defeat undermanned Tusculum University in non-conference play Saturday night.
The Flames (2-1-0) broke a scoreless tie in the 57th minute after the Pioneers lost a man to a yellow card in the first half, then scored three more goals in the final 15 minutes after a second Tusculum player was sent off.
Mattia Balzano scored two goals for the Flames, who outshot the Pioneers (1-2-0) by a 15-6 margin. The physical game featured 30 total fouls along with nine cards.
Tusculum opens its South Atlantic Conference schedule at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Memorial.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Eckerd 4, Tusculum 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Eckerd College scored four times in a 16-minute span of the first half and defeated Tusculum University in non-conference women’s soccer action Sunday morning.
The Tritons (2-0-1) received two goals in just under three minutes from Hajar Benjoud and outshot the Pioneers (0-4-0) by an 18-4 margin in the victory. All four Eckerd goals came between the 18th and 34th minutes as the Tritons held an 11-1 shot advantage in the opening half.
The Pioneers open their South Atlantic Conference schedule at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Memorial.