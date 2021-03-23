After winning a state championship with the Greeneville basketball team last week, Avery Collins made his debut on the baseball field with a bang on Monday.
Batting in the No. 3 hole, the senior catcher crushed a solo home run over the wall in center field on his first swing, igniting an eight-run first inning in a 10-0 District 2-2A opening win over South Greene in five innings.
"I swung, was running down to first and was already thinking two," said Collins, who has signed to play baseball at Columbus State in Georgia. "I saw the center fielder stopping running and start walking back and I was like, 'Dang, I really hit that out.' ... I just can't even explain how good it felt to be back out there with those guys.
"It just felt right. I played basketball and we won state. I was very excited for all that, but now I'm back. I just felt at home."
While Collins was making his season debut, senior Adrian Bundy continued his hot start with a three-run homer and a double.
Bundy's homer was a first-pitch, no-doubter to right field in the first inning, and his double was to the wall in the left-center field gap in the third inning.
Through four games, Bundy is batting .400 (4-for-10) with two doubles, a home run and six RBI.
"It's mainly the mindset. It's my senior year and I'm just going to lay it all out there," Bundy said of his hot start. "I'm just going out there and having as much fun as I can and enjoying the game. That's what it's really about. It's a game and it should be treated as such.
"As much work as I've put in through the years, I think my mind is to the point now where I can just let everything go and just have a lot of fun."
Trey Massengill had three hits and scored two runs from the lead-off spot for Greeneville, while Nick Iezzi had a two-run single. Ayden Cheney and Corbin Cannon each added a hit.
Greeneville starter Will Hurley (1-0) pitched three innings for the win. The right-hander gave up a hit, walked none and struck out seven.
Left-hander Walker Townsley pitched two hitless innings. He walked three and struck out five.
South Greene's lone hit was an infield single by Nathan Lisenby in the first inning.
With Collins back behind the plate for Greeneville, Bundy – who caught Greeneville's first three games last week – started at third base on Monday and snared a line drive for an out and gunned down a runner at first on a slow roller up the line.
After committing 12 errors last week, the Greene Devils were error free.
"Today just felt like I think everybody knew we could play this season," Bundy said. "Everybody has high expectations for this team because everybody knows we have eight seniors, everybody sees the talent and potential. Last week, we weren't where we had our eyes set on, but I think we're getting ready to put this thing into motion."
Greeneville, now 3-1, plays at South Greene on Tuesday.