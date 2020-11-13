PREP FOOTBALL • CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS t BY SAM BUNDY Sports Editor Nov 13, 2020 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLINTON — Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 3 Die In Kingsport Highway Crash Megan Gabriella Guirant (Died: Nov. 6, 2020) 'Teedee' Will Be Missed At Chuckey-Doak And Beyond Ray 'TeeDee' Maupin (Died: Nov. 7, 2020) Andrew Ryan Dinsmore Jr. (Died: Nov. 6,2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.