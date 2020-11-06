The racers appreciation event was a huge success last weekend at Cherokee Race Park.
A capacity crowd filled the park to watch and participate. Fans enjoyed Halloween activities for the kids with a costume contest and drivers handing out candy and treats.
Sixty no box cars some with double entries had to battle Jeff Teague in the blue S10 to try for the win. Teague was on a roll and the truck hooked taking him to the winner’s circle. John Nelson was the runner-up. Danny Avery’s bright yellow roadster lost to Nelson in the semifinals.
In the pro class, Mopar man Gayle Lumpkins took the top spot in his green Camaro. Lumpkins is known for his best looking “Cuda,” but he recently purchased the former Randall Bolden Camaro.
So is Lumpkins a Chevy man now?
“I don’t think so,” he said. “However, this Chevy is a fine ride. But I’m a firm Mopar person.”
Junior dragster winner was Hanna Turner. Bike winner was Cory Lee.
Best dressed child was a three-way tie with Keaton Lumpkins leading the way. Becky Harmon, dressed as the wicked witch, was the adult winner.
This weekend is a $2,500 to win pro race and a $1,000 no box. Gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday with time runs at noon.