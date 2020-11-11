His real name was Ray, but you seldom ever heard him answer to that name.
Ray “Teedee” Maupin passed away over the past weekend, robbing Greene County of yet another iconic girls’ basketball coach. Dwight Renner of South Greene and Clark Justis of West Greene died earlier this year. Maupin and Justis were both victims of that terrible COVID that has troubled us since March.
“Teedee,” as I and most everyone else called him, was by profession a school teacher. But he was so much more. A coach of several sports for much of a 35-year career in the school system, Coach Maupin was a part of the Chuckey-Doak community for most of his life. After retirement from teaching and coaching, he operated a successful auction company that bore his name, and he made many clients and customers happy with his banter and friendly attitude on sale day.
I have known “Teedee” for some 50 years, covering my entire career as a sports writer. He was the type of fellow that once you met him, you always remembered his name and who he was. His attitude seldom changed, win or lose. He would talk to me after a hard loss just as easily as he would if his squad had just won a crucial tournament game. Writers tend to appreciate those type of people a bit more.
Although he had a multi-faceted coaching career, most of his time was spent as coach of the Chuckey-Doak Lady Knights basketball team. He twice took teams to the state tournament, in 1980 and 1993, the only two trips that school has made to basketball’s big show. He went 1-1 in both trips, losing in the state semis on both occasions. The 1980 season was the first year that girls played with the same rules as the boys. Prior to that year, girls’ basketball in Tennessee consisted of six-on-six, with three forwards and three guards, and only the forwards could score.
I don’t know how many games he won over the course of his long career. He didn’t know for sure either, the last time I asked him. We both figured somewhere between 300-400. “Teedee” never kept track of such things. I won’t mention any of his former players that were standouts, because there were many and I would omit somebody for sure. Suffice it to say that there were many who excelled at the high school level enough that they went on to the next step to play collegiately.
“Teedee” was a proud family man, and nothing pleased him more than to watch his kids, Beth (Frye) and Paul, play ball. It was especially pleasing to him when Beth was one of the starting guards on that first state tournament team. Then later in life, after his retirement, he got to watch Beth take over the coaching job at Chuckey-Doak, a position she held until this recent school year when she left to take an assistant coaching job at Walters State.
When Beth’s daughters, Kaitlyn and Karly, grew into Chuckey-Doak’s basketball fold, “Teedee” was always there watching them play for their mom’s team. Then later he got to watch his grandsons, Paul’s kids, Karter and Alex, do their thing on the hardwood. There was another grandchild, too, Paul’s daughter Sarah. Soccer was her sport.
“He was our biggest fan,” Beth said this week when talking about her dad. “He was always there. I talked to him every day.”
“Teedee” knew just about everybody in East Tennessee, it seemed, especially those in the coaching profession. Everybody has a story about him. One of my favorites is when he took the Chuckey-Doak girls to Happy Valley High one night to play the Lady Warriors, and when he arrived at their gym, legendary Coach Charlie Bayless had his boys in the gym practicing.
“What are you doing here, Maupin?” Bayless asked.
“We’ve got a game,” “Teedee” replied.
“Then you’ve won, cause they ain’t here,” Bayless replied.
This was during a time when girls’ basketball was not as popular at Happy Valley as it was at Chuckey-Doak or the other Greene County schools. In fact, Happy Valley often scheduled boys and girls on separate nights because Bayless didn’t want to be bothered with having to sit through a girls’ game.
Most people can’t remember when “Teedee” coached football, but I can. There’s another good story there. He was named football coach at Chuckey-Doak and told me and everyone else that he knew very little about the game.
He wanted to learn about the wishbone offense, which was very popular in the 1970s and 1980s, so he wrote to the authority on that offense, Bear Bryant of Alabama. To his surprise, Coach Bryant not only sent him a playbook, but it was complete with scribbling throughout that Maupin figures had to be that of the legendary coach himself.
He often would talk to me about his “coon hounds,” another hobby that he and son Paul truly enjoyed.
“Teedee” had a voice that was easily recognizable. After retirement from teaching, he would often stop by the newspaper to place an advertisement for his auction company about an upcoming sale. He would never leave without making a stop by the sports department to sit down and talk a few minutes. Friendliness like that is something you just don’t forget.
With a career in education and coaching that spanned over 35 years, it’s hard to imagine how many lives of young people he touched.
He will be missed, not only by the Chuckey-Doak community, but by everyone who knew him.