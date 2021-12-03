The Texas Tenors will present their heartwarming holiday concert, “Deep in the Heart of Christmas,” on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Greeneville High School Advanced Chorus will have the privilege of joining the trio on stage for a few musical numbers, a release says.
From seasonal favorites like “O Holy Night” and “Joy to the World” to the crowd-pleasing original hit “Bootdaddy,” the award-winning, Billboard #1 recording artists bring a unique blend of music with thrilling harmonies and award-winning arrangements to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center stage.
The Texas Tenors are the most successful musical group and third highest selling artists in the history of America’s Got Talent, according to the release. Since appearing on the series in 2009, the trio has released five studio albums, two PBS Specials, four DVDs, multiple singles and a children’s book, earning them impressive recognition that includes three Emmy Awards, The Gelett Burgess Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature and the distinction of being Billboard Magazine’s #10 Classical Artists in the world.
They have been honored to perform at such prestigious events as The White House National Tree Lighting, The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular and Congressional Medal of Honor Ceremonies. The group counts honoring veterans at every concert as among their most rewarding moments.
Don’t miss The Texas Tenors “Deep in the Heart of Christmas” on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office or by phone at 423-638-1679.