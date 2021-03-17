Before talking with Micah Banks, Austin Loven or Jaydon Manuel, grab a tissue.
They have a basketball story to tell that would bring tears to Bobby Knight’s eyes.
As seniors on last year’s Greeneville basketball team that qualified for the state tournament, Banks, Loven and Manuel felt the punch in the gut more than anyone when the tourney was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Never would they have another chance to play on high school’s biggest stage in Murfreesboro.
“That was extremely difficult to get past. That’s what you work for,” Banks said on Tuesday, disappointment still in his voice. “We spent four years trying to get to that place and it was taken right from under us.
“Getting to state was always our goal. But to actually achieve that goal and then not get to play … it was devastating. It was hard for me to even pick up a basketball after that.”
Rewind to the night of last year’s Class 2A sectional on March 9 at a jam-packed Hal Henard Gymnasium. All the Greene Devils had to do to punch their ticket to the state tournament was knock off the Fulton Falcons, who migrate west nearly every winter.
No sweat. Greeneville sophomore Reid Satterfield pumps in 42 points, including eight 3-pointers. Jakobi Gillespie, another sophomore, drops in 24. Banks scores 14. Loven has five. Manuel chips in four.
The Devils win a track meet 97-84. Gas up the bus. They’re Boro bound.
And then they aren’t.
With COVID on a killing spree across the country and Tennessee’s infection rate climbing, the state tournament is suspended before it starts. And on April 15, it’s canceled altogether.
“That was really tough,” Manuel said. “I had put so much time and effort in the gym, and we had put a lot of work in as a team. It was just heartbreaking.”
Even before the tournament was scrapped, Loven saw it coming. With Greeneville’s berth hanging in the balance, he recalls coach Brad Woolsey being very down and abruptly ending a practice as if there was little hope.
A day or so after that, the NBA suspended its season, casting further doubt. After all, if professionals couldn’t play, how could high school kids?
“When that happened, I went up to my room and I had this kind of statement that I had in my notes since I was a freshman,” Loven said. “It said, ‘When you graduate, be able to say you were committed to giving your best to the program. Be a leader.’ And it had a little place to sign.
“That was the moment it hit me that it was over. I signed my name to that, and then I cried. I was pretty torn up.”
Manuel now attends Walters State Community College and works at Grand Rental and Little Caesars, although you might not recognize him. He’s been on a weight loss journey and has shed 52 pounds.
“I’d do anything to get back on that hardwood, especially now,” Manuel said. “I’m a better player now than I was in high school.”
Banks is studying engineering at Walters State and has worked at UPS and the YMCA. He hasn’t gotten to any Greeneville games this season, but he’s still in contact with a couple players still on the team.
Loven is studying accounting at the University of Tennessee and is treasurer for the Sigma Chi fraternity. He’s also done some basic accounting work – balancing checkbooks, creating ledgers – for The Band Perry, a job he landed through Greeneville assistant basketball coach Nathan Hale.
Loven has been to a handful of Greeneville’s games this season and often texts with Woolsey and players still on the team.
“Coach Woolsey is a better person than he is a coach,” Loven said. “The reason I say that is he’s a great coach and my basketball skills improved immensely under him, but he taught me so much more about life off the floor. He taught me how to be a man, how to be respectful, how to work hard and do things the right way.
“Those are things I’ll take with me the rest of my life. Although we didn’t get to play in the state tournament, the lessons I learned the past four years supersede that.”
Wow. Perspective through pain.
Turns out, Banks, Loven and Manuel didn’t need a gold ball. They were already champions.