South Greene spent the first six innings behind in about every possible way. The Rebels had half the hits and half the runs as their county rival, not to mention the eight errors they’d committed.
None of it mattered in the seventh inning.
One night after losing a late lead at West Greene, the Rebels returned the favor on their home turf with a 7-6 walk-off win over the Buffaloes Tuesday night.
And of course, South Greene’s four-run seventh inning featured only one hit — a one-out double from Dustin Crum. And when he scored on Hayden Hartman’s sacrifice fly, South Greene (3-7, 3-3 District 1-2A) left no room for error.
But a Buffalo mishap extended the game, as West Greene (4-5, 2-2) dropped a third strike with two outs. Tucker Brown scored on a passed ball to make it a 6-5 game, and the Rebels loaded the bases when Brendan Lisenby was hit by a pitch.
“Baseball is a game of momentum, and I think once our guys started to see that we had it, we never let go,” said South Greene coach Joseph Tillery, who earned his first victory on Rebel Hill as a head coach. “We told our guys be patient, make them throw you strikes.”
Indeed, patience paid off. Cody Rambo and Alec Jones both took a pitch on the helmet to force a run home, the latter scoring T.J. Buckner for the walk-off win.
Despite being outhit 8-5 and committing eight errors, South Greene had found a way.
“It’s just they had that mentality that they were just not going to give up, fight until the end. I think that was all the difference,” Tillery said. “Brendan Lisenby came in at a big spot on the mound and got the job done. Very proud of him.”
Lisenby pitched the last three innings and gave up three hits, allowing two earned runs and walking one while striking out three to get the win. Crum and Hartman had two hits apiece, with Jesse Lawing adding a double.
Lawing scored on a second-inning groundout to cut West Greene’s lead to 3-1. Hartman singled home Nate Lisenby before scoring himself on Lawing’s two-out double in the fifth inning to keep the Rebels within 4-3.
EARLY LEAD
Mason McCamey went 3-for-4 and Cameron Wilhoit 2-for-3 to lead the Buffaloes. Judson Higgins, Justin Tweed and Braden McCamey all singled once.
After Wilhoit’s RBI single, Maddox Garber scored on a groundout to give West Greene a 6-3 lead in the top of the seventh.
Higgins plated on South Greene’s third error of the first inning before batting in two runs with his two-out single in the second. Wilhoit’s two-out RBI base hit made it 4-1 in the third.
Keith Valentine gave West Greene 6.1 innings on the mound and struck out 12, allowing four earned runs on five hits. Tweed relieved Austin Wampler and was tagged with the loss after allowing the winning run.
UP NEXT
Both teams return to their home fields at 5 p.m. Thursday, as South Greene hosts Cosby and West Greene hosts Volunteer.