Trey Thompson nearly matched Tennessee Middle’s point total himself.
He finished with 31 points, leading Greeneville Middle to a 64-34 triumph on Monday night.
After an eight-point first quarter, Thompson scored seven baskets in the second quarter and hit two 3-pointers in the third. Zaydyn Anderson joined him in double figures with 10 points, including a 6-of-6 effort at the foul line.
Jordan Gomez-Mills scored seven, Maddox Bishop and Braylen Kidwell both had five, Bishop Merriweather four and Remi Vital two. Gomez-Mills, Bishop and Kidwell all hit from 3-point range.
Tennessee Middle took a 40-23 win in the girls game.
Matea Gray led the Lady Devils with eight points. Julia Woolsey scored six, Emma Shelton four and Allison Hayes three while Jordan Swatzell and Riley Welch added one apiece.