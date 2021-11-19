Have a day, Trey Thompson.
The Greeneville Middle School standout scored 30 points, leading the Greene Devils past Sullivan East 64-23 on Thursday night.
After hitting five baskets in the first quarter, Thompson went to halftime with 17 points and added 13 more in the third. He knocked down three 3-pointers in the contest.
Zaydyn Anderson also hit double figures with 12 points, 10 in the first half. Maddox Bishop scored seven, Yordan Gomez-Mills and Bishop Merriweather each had four and Parker Quillen had three. Braylen Kidwell and William Woolsey scored two apiece. Bishop, Merriweather and Quillen all hit from deep.
Greeneville scored 16, 17 and 24 points respectively in the first three quarters.
The GMS girls dropped a 34-28 decision to Sullivan East.
Matea Gray led the Lady Devils with nine points. Julia Woolsey added eight, and Jordan Swatzell scored seven, including a 3-pointer. Emma Shelton and Kaydense Gibson scored two points each.
Sophie Johnson had 15 points to lead East, which trailed Greeneville 16-10 at halftime but rallied to tie the game 20-20 after three quarters.