Trey Thompson finished a 25-point effort with the game’s biggest shot.
His 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds on the clock lifted Greeneville Middle School past Ross Robinson 45-43 on Monday night.
It was Thompson’s second triple of the fourth quarter in which he scored 15 points.
Zaydyn Anderson and Maddox Bishop each hit from deep and finished with six points. William Woolsey and Yordan Gomez-Mills each hit one 3-pointer, and Bishop Merriweather scored two points.
Cam Hayworth scored 14 points and Tegan Begley had 11 to lead Robinson, which trailed 24-23 at halftime but took a 36-30 lead to the fourth before Greeneville rallied.
In the girls game, Greeneville lost 40-37.
The Lady Devils rallied from a halftime deficit to take the lead but couldn’t hold on.
Emma Shelton and Jordan Swatzell both hit double figures with 13 and 12 points respectively. Kyleigh Crawford (7), Matea Gray (4) and Julia Woolsey (1) rounded out Greeneville’s scoring.
Greeneville Middle hosts John Sevier on Monday night.