POWELL — Trey Thompson went down fighting in his final middle school game.
The Area 1-3A champion Greeneville Middle School boys saw their season end in the TMSAA Sectional tournament Wednesday night, as West Valley took a 62-46 victory.
With a 25-point effort, Thompson surpassed 1,000 points in his middle school career. After hitting three field goals in the first quarter, Thompson hit from 3-point range twice in the second and once more in the third.
Maddox Bishop hit from deep twice and scored eight points for the Greene Devils, who finished with a 19-3 record.
Yordan Gomez-Mills buried a pair of triples for six points, Zaydyn Anderson added four points and William Woolsey hit an early 3-pointer.