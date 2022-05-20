BRENTWOOD — Three local student athletes took the All-State podium at the TSSAA State Decathlon on Friday.
Greeneville’s Keelen Lester and Morgan Leach placed fifth and seventh respectively in Class 2A, while South Greene’s Dion Blair took eighth in Class A.
As a team, Greeneville placed second with six points, while Munford scored 18 to win the team title.
Leach, who scored 4,205 points, won two events — the 400-meter dash in 52.43 seconds and the 1500-meter run in 4:35.50. He finished seventh in triple jump and discus, eighth in shot put, ninth in pole vault and long jump, 10th in the 100-meter dash and high jump and 11th in the 110 hurdles.
Lester tallied 4,410 points and finished runner-up in the 100-meter dash at 11.53 seconds. He finished fourth in long jump, fifth in triple jump, tied for fifth in both high jump and pole vault, sixth in shot put, seventh in the 110 hurdles and the 1500 meters, 10th in discus and 11th in the 400 meters.
Blair scored a South Greene record 4,147 points in the Class A Decathlon, tying for third in the boys pole vault (8-6) for his best finish. Blair took fifth in shot put and 1500 meters, sixth in the high jump and long jump, seventh in discus and 400 meters, eighth in the 100 meters, ninth in triple jump and 10th in the 110 hurdles. His 1500-meter time of 5:16.13 also set a new school record.
Hunter Burkey finished 10th overall with 3,910 points. He tied for second in the high jump while placing fourth in the 110 hurdles, fifth in pole vault, seventh in triple jump, eighth in discus and long jump, ninth in shot put and 10th in the 100, 400 and 1500 meters.