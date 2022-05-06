Bryson Church and Keelen Lester will have some local company at the state championships.
On Thursday, the TSSAA released its state decathlon qualifiers. In Class A, South Greene sophomore Dion Blair and junior Hunter Burkey — the No. 2 and No. 3 East Region wildcards — punched their tickets. Greeneville junior Morgan Leach also earned his spot at the Class 2A state decathlon, having earned the No. 2 wildcard spot in the East Region.
Leach had finished third in the Region 1-2A decathlon, winning the 1500-meter run. He placed runner-up in the 400-meter dash and fifth in both the 100-meter dash and shot put.
Blair finished fifth overall in the Region 1-A decathlon, taking third in the long jump, fourth in pole vault and fourth in the 1500 meters. Burkey finished sixth, including his win in high jump and third-place finish in the 110 hurdles.
Church will represent West Greene after finishing runner-up in the Region 1-A decathlon. He won the pole vault while finishing second in the long jump and the 400-meter dash, third in the 1500 meters and fourth in both the high jump and shot put.
Lester, from Greeneville, finished runner-up in Region 1-2A. He won both the 100-meter dash and the long jump while tying for first in the high jump and taking third in the triple jump.
PENTATHLON
South Greene’s Ava Clark and Natalie Freise, who finished first and second respectively in the Region 1-A pentathlon, will also be competing for state titles.
Clark won the Region 1-A shot put while finishing second in the long jump, third in the 100 hurdles and fourth in both the high jump and 800 meters.
Freise won both the 100 hurdles and the 800 meters while taking third in long jump, third in shot put and tying for sixth in the high jump.
UP NEXT
The TSSAA Class A Pentathlon and Decathlon begin at 10 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 19, before the Class 2A Pentathlon and Decathlon follow at noon and 2 p.m. respectively. All of the decathlons finish on Friday, May 20, beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern.
The state pentathlons and decathlons will be held at Brentwood High School.