Leyton Frye took over in the third quarter, and Allen Tolliver took home his first triumph as a head coach.
West Greene started fast and withstood every comeback attempt by Gibbs on Tuesday night, winning 73-65 at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.
Tolliver’s first halftime speech clearly had its intended effect on Frye, who shot 5-of-6 from the floor in the third quarter. He knocked down his second 3-pointer of the game as West Greene’s lead reached 49-37, and his backcourt steal resulted in a layup and a 52-44 lead going to the fourth quarter.
“Tolliver told us in the locker room we needed to start taking it more serious, and we went out there and played team ball,” Frye said. ”I’m pretty comfortable (running the offense). The guys I’m playing with, I’ve been playing with for a while, and Joshi is fitting in well. This is just the start.”
Frye scored a game-high 26 points, including 14 in the third quarter. He went 5-of-6 at the foul line in the fourth, where Austin Wampler scored seven of his 10 points.
Wampler’s 3-pointer put the Buffaloes (1-0) ahead 61-52 with 4:50 remaining. Gibbs (0-1) closed the gap to 67-63, but after two Frye foul shots, West Greene forced a held ball to regain possession. With 55 seconds to play, Wampler scored on a fast break for a 71-63 cushion.
“Always good to come out with a dub,” Tolliver said. “We didn’t box out very well, didn’t get back on defense, but I’ll take blame for that fully. That’s on me. But I’m proud of how the boys responded first game of the year.
“I didn’t work a whole lot defensively because I was trying to get our offenses put in.”
Joshi Haase hit double figures with 13 points. He hit two field goals from the paint in the first and third quarters before his transition layup made it 58-49 in the fourth.
Drake McIntyre scored all eight of his points in the first half, hitting a layup and two midrange jump shots.
Due to early foul trouble, Aaron Waddell and Dawson Daniels quickly saw time in the post. Waddell hit two first-half layups, and Daniels drove to the rim in the fourth quarter. Kaeden Williams hit an early transition layup and finished 4-of-4 at the foul line.
“I was impressed with how deep we were able to go this early in the season,” Tolliver said. “Every kid on the bench played tonight, and they all played well I thought. That’s big for me with how much we’re wanting to run this year.”
West Greene trailed only once at 2-1, responding with a 16-0 run to build a 17-2 cushion.
Braden Graves scored 18 points to lead the Eagles. Bryson Palmer added 15, including three triples, while Zack Turner had 11.
WG 19 15 18 21 — 73
G 7 20 17 21 — 65
WG (73): Leyton Frye 26, Joshi Haase 13, Austin Wampler 10, Drake McIntyre 8, Kaeden Williams 6, Aaron Waddell 5, Dawson Daniels 2, Ashton Williams 2, Ethan Turner 1.
G (65): Braden Graves 18, Bryson Palmer 15, Zack Turner 11, Kamen Shown 9, Bryson Walker 6, Jayden Rutherford 3, Mason Melton 2, Connor Atkins 1.
3-pointers: Bryson Palmer 3, Leyton Frye 2, Jayden Rutherford, Zack Turner, Austin Wampler.
GIRLS WEST GREENE 63 GIBBS 32
Welcome back to the court, Madi Brown.
Knee surgery became a distant memory after West Greene’s first-quarter shooting clinic Tuesday night. The Lady Buffaloes opened their season in dominant fashion, defeating Gibbs at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.
Brown, who finished with a game-high 16 points, shot 5-of-6 in the first half and had 13 by intermission. She scored twice off steals and hit a baseline jumper along with two 3-pointers in the opening 16 minutes.
“It feels amazing, being back on the court with my team,” Brown said.
As if she and West Greene (1-0) needed any more motivation, they dedicated Tuesday’s effort to three teammates who couldn’t attend due to an automobile accident.
“Before we went out, we said we wanted to win for them,” Brown said. “Big win for all of us as a team.”
Not only did 11 players score, but five hit from 3-point range. Breanna Cloran and Abbey Cox both knocked down two triples, with Tayli Rader matching Cloran’s eight points. Rader’s layup broke the scoreless tie just six seconds into the game.
The Lady Eagles (0-1) closed the gap to 35-21 in the third quarter. But West Greene answered with a 10-0 run. Rader’s runner ended a 6:45 field goal drought. Cloran and Brown both drove to the hoop in transition to make it a 45-21 game.
Brown’s younger sister, Morgan Brown, hit two baskets in the fourth quarter. Megan Atchison, Hailey Ripley, Maddie Bryant and Taylor Lawson all joined the scoring act in the final frame.
“I can’t even pick out one person who did good. They were all ready to play tonight,” a water-drenched West Greene coach Betsy Shaw said. “Second quarter we slacked off a little on the scoring, but I think the effort was there from the time we went out there, and whoever I put out there had the effort for us.”
Cloran buried two 3s in the first quarter, and Megan Daniels rattled home a triple before going backdoor to make it 25-10 after the opening frame.
The lead reached 30-10 two minutes into the second quarter. Cox’s 3-pointer at the 3:45 mark was the Lady Buffs’ last field goal until Rader ended the drought.
Addison Merritt and Brenna Taylor led Gibbs with eight points each.
WG 25 8 12 18 — 63
G 10 9 6 7 — 32
WG (63): Madi Brown 16, Breanna Cloran 8, Tayli Rader 8, Abbey Cox 6, Morgan Brown 6, Taylor Lawson 6, Megan Daniels 5, Maddie Bryant 3, Megan Atchison 2, Hailey Ripley 2, Breanna Ellis 1.
G (32): Addison Merritt 8, Brenna Taylor 8, Maddi Whaley 5, Abbie Buckner 3, Dakota Large 3, Natalie Surrett 2, Shaela Voyt 2, Hadley Parker 1.
3-pointers: Madi Brown 2, Breanna Cloran 2, Abbey Cox 2, Addison Merritt 2, Maddie Bryant, Abbie Buckner, Megan Daniels, Maddi Whaley.
UP NEXT
Both teams travel to Carter on Friday night.