Carving and decorating pumpkins or jack o’ lanterns, as some call them, is simply part of fall and Halloween. Let your artistic mind get to work carving, painting, and decorating your pumpkin any way you want. When you are finished enter it in the contest being held at the Towne Square Shopping Center on West Summer Street.
Drop your entry off at The Sewing Center, located at Towne Square, near Subway and McInturff, Milligan and Brooks Insurance Agency, Thursday, Oct. 29, or Friday, Oct. 30, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. All pumpkins must be in place prior to 2 p.m. on Friday.
Judging will take place and the winners will be notified. All pumpkin entries will remain on display over the weekend and are to be picked up on Monday, Nov. 2. Happy Halloween from Towne Square Shopping Center.