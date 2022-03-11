Local runner Bob Townsend is the Veteran Grand Prix Male Champion of the 2021-2022 Tennessee State Parks Running Tour.
This is the 43rd Tennessee State Parks Running Tour, which makes it the oldest state parks running series in the United States. The Tour started on Oct. 2 in David Crockett State Park in Lawrenceburg and the last race was on March 5 in Natchez Trace State Park in Lexington.
The Running Tour has 20 unique races with distances varying from 5 to 13.1 miles from Roan Mountain State Park in Roan Mountain to Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park in Memphis.
To qualify for the Running Tour, a runner must run at least five of the 20 races and the maximum of 10 races are counted toward championship awards at the banquet at Natchez Trace State Park Inn.
Townsend had 298 points out of 300. He ran 10 races and is the race director of two races, the “Pioneer 5 Miles” in David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone and the “Roan Mountain 10K” in Roan Mountain State Park in Roan Mountain.
Townsend won the Veteran Division Male of nine races, “Halloween Hunt 5 Miles” at Long Hunter State Park in Mount Juliet, “Bigfoot Scramble 5 Miles” at Standing Stone State Park in Livingston, “Tim’s Ford Deer Trail 6 Miles” at Tim’s Ford State Park in Winchester, “Over the River 8 Miles” at Paris Landing State Park in Paris, “Trail of Tears” at Red Clay State Park in Cleveland, “Johnsonville Charge 5 Miles” at Johnsonville State Historic Area in New Johnsonville, “Two Lakes 10K” at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, “The War Party 10K” at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport, and “Race on the Trace 5 Miles” at Natchez Trace State Park in Lexington. Townsend was second at “Plateau Gobbler Gallop 11K” at Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville.
Townsend also serves on the board of directors for the Tennessee State Parks Running Tour.