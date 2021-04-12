Walker Townsley is a thrower trying to become a pitcher.
In a 9-1 win over Morristown West on Saturday at Dale Alexander Field, Townsley made a strong stride in that process.
In his best high school game thus far, the big senior left-hander tossed five-plus innings, gave up two hits, a run, walked one and struck out eight.
“It’s all about my walks,” Townsley said. “Usually, I don’t really give up many hits. But I’ve been throwing a lot of pitches up and away on my arm side. Today, I just focused on getting first-pitch strikes.
“One of the most important things is being able to throw a fastball for a strike, and I was able to do that.”
Townsley’s journey to this point has been difficult.
After missing his sophomore season in 2019 with a torn labrum that ultimately required surgery on June 4 that summer, Townsley wasn’t sure he would ever throw again.
“I had no idea what I was going to do,” Townsley said. “There were so many doctor visits and two MRIs before we even knew what it was. The longevity of it all was tough. And when we figured out I had torn it, I had the surgery that next Monday or Tuesday. It was pretty scary.”
After enduring months of rehab, Townsley pitched just one inning before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all but the first week of the 2020 season.
Townsley pitched three more innings for Greeneville in a summer league, but just four innings combined on the mound between his sophomore and junior years was far shy of what he had hoped to get.
“With a torn labrum, it’s a long, long process. It was just tough,” Townsley said. “Missing my sophomore year, then going through recovery and then COVID hitting, it took a toll because I missed out on all those opportunities. It was very hard.”
As if overcoming a major injury wasn’t taxing enough, Townsley also has had to deal with the awkwardness of being a late bloomer.
Since having surgery, he has grown nine inches, added 40 pounds and is now 6-foot-4, 205.
“Kids don’t usually come back from labrum surgery, much less a pitcher coming back from labrum surgery. That’s just a fact,” said Greeneville coach Andy Collins. “It’s a long, long road.
“Also, an issue Walker has had is he’s grown so much in a short period of time. From a pitching standpoint, it’s hard to get your body together when you’re growing like that. We call players like that baby giraffes. You have to learn to walk even before you can pitch.”
Townsley put in extra work with Collins in the fall and also has had the help of his dad, Jeff, who pitched at the University of the Cumberlands and professionally in the independent Frontier League.
Jeff, a right-hander, is still tied for the Cumberlands’ single-season saves record with 10 and is third on the career saves list with 21.
“He’s helped me a lot with my mechanics and the mental side of it,” Townsley said of his dad. “He’s taught me that you have to forget things quickly. If you give up a home run or walk a batter or two, you just have to forget about it, get out of the inning and start fresh.”
Townsley emerged from fall workouts with a lively fastball, a sneaky slider and a solid changeup.
It’s swing-and-miss stuff to be sure. But with Townsley having so little time on the mound the past couple years, location has been an issue.
Including Saturday’s stellar outing, Townsley (2-1) has given up just six hits and struck out 24 in 14 1/3 innings, but he’s also walked 17, hit a batter and leads Greeneville’s staff with nine wild pitches.
When Townsley issued his only walk against Morristown West to lead off the sixth inning, Collins made a hurried jog to the mound to take him out.
“Walker came back into the dugout after the fifth inning and I wanted to take him out right then, but he was like, ‘I feel great. I want to go back out,’” Collins said. “That’s what every coach wants to hear, so we let him go back out. But when he gave up the walk, we felt like it was important to get him out to maintain the confidence he had built.”
Townsley threw 75 pitches, 46 for strikes. And he threw first pitch strikes to 14 of the 20 batters he faced.
“Throwing strikes is the big thing, not missing arm side. That’s what we’ve been working on,” Collins said. “For him to know what the adjustment is and to be able to make the adjustment are the biggest takeaways from today.
“If he can come into a game and throw strikes, that’s going to benefit us as a team down the road.”
Right-hander Gage Spano took over for Townsley on the mound and got one out, gave up a hit and walked two before being lifted for left-hander Parker Shipley.
Shipley held Morristown West (1-13) hitless over the final 1 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out three.
Townsley also had a double, an RBI groundout and walked twice for the Greene Devils, who cranked out 11 hits while running their record to 13-4.
Trey Massengill had three hits and an RBI; Ayden Cheney had a hit and two RBI; Avery Collins had two hits and two RBI; Will Hurley had two hits and two RBI; and Shipley and AJ Smith each had a hit.
Greeneville will host Chuckey-Doak (7-7) for a district 2-2A game at 5 p.m. Monday. Both teams are tied with Grainger atop the district standings at 4-0.