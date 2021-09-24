The Greeneville Greene Devils have a storied state championship football program with talent all over the field.
One player isn’t likely to make or break them.
But having a 6-foot-1, 215-pound beast of a linebacker like Anthony Petersen transfer in certainly helps.
“He’s just such a physical player. He can go out there and make plays that a lot of high school kids aren’t going to be able to make just by how hard he hits people,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen. “His first game with us last year, he’s going down on the kickoff against Sullivan East and just knocking people out. You don’t get that type of player a lot.”
Said Petersen, “I like hard contact, period. It’s like (Greeneville assistant coach David Crawford) says, ‘It’s legal on the field. Do it anywhere else, you’re going to jail.’”
Before coming to Greeneville as a sophomore in 2020, Petersen was a heralded running back at Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland, Fla., a school with more than 1,800 students, or twice the size of Greeneville. He was second string there, though, stuck behind five-star back Jaylon Glover, who is committed to Utah.
In his three games with Greeneville last season, Petersen showed glimpses of why he was such a lauded back in Florida, rushing for 73 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
But with Greeneville having an established star running back in Mason Gudger and more depth at the position than perhaps any other, Petersen has transitioned full-time to linebacker for his junior season.
While Petersen hasn’t touched the ball out of the backfield this year, he has been a big cog in Greeneville’s defense that has allowed just one first-half touchdown through its first five games. He leads the Greene Devils with 25 tackles, has 12 assists and five tackles for loss.
“He has a good nose for the football,” Spradlen said. “When he came here, he was an offensive-minded kind of guy, a running back at heart. He didn’t play much defense before he came here, so it’s been kind of a learning curve for him to play linebacker at the level we want him to play at. He’s been very receptive of everything we’re doing.”
In what Spradlen says is one of Greeneville’s toughest schedules in years, the Greene Devils (5-0, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A) will host Dobyns-Bennett, the No. 8-ranked team in Class 6A with a 5-0 record, on Friday night.
In the last meeting between the two teams in 2018, Greeneville rolled 43-3 at Dobyns-Bennett en route to its second straight state championship.
Petersen and the Greene Devils will face a versatile Dobyns-Bennett offense that has produced 897 yards through the air and 827 yards on the ground. Junior quarterback Jake Carson has thrown for 708 yards and 10 TDs, while senior running back I’Shawn Graves has rushed for 404 yards and five TDs.
Greeneville, of course, will counter with an offense that has had Gudger rush for 634 yards and 12 TDs on 12 carries, and quarterback Brady Quillen throw for 846 yards and 10 TDs on 32-of-45 passing (71 percent).
“I don’t really know much (about Dobyns-Bennett), other than they’re a 6A school,” Petersen said. “I feel like we can be a championship team this year. I feel like we’re way more powerful than them and this could be another blowout game, really.”