In what is arguably the toughest Class 4A football schedule in the state, the Greeneville Greene Devils have already beaten two-time defending Class 4A state champion Elizabethton and 2018, 2019 Class 5A state champion Knox Central.
Might as well renew a once bitter rivalry.
At 7:30 Friday night, the Greene Devils will host former Inter-Mountain Athletic Conference foe Morristown West.
The two programs first met in 1975 – a 20-0 Morristown West win – and each year thereafter through 2008.
The rivalry resumed in 2011 and was played each year through 2018 when the Greene Devils rolled to a 42-0 win at Burley Stadium in Greeneville en route to their second straight state championship season.
Greeneville holds a 27-17 advantage in the series and has won the last three meetings, including a 38-14 win in 2017 and a 13-7 win in 2016.
“This is a game that a lot of people in this community wanted to see happen again because of the rich tradition with Greeneville and Morristown West playing each other in the past,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen. “When I got here as an assistant coach in 2007 and 2008, it was a conference game and Morristown West had been on top of that conference for a long time. We were able to beat them both of those years to be conference champs.”
Greeneville (3-0) is coming off a 42-12 win at Elizabethton, which vaulted the Greene Devils to the top spot in this week’s Class 4A state poll.
Morristown West (2-1) is coming off a 15-10 loss at David Crockett last week. The Trojans defeated Morristown East 31-20 in Week 1 and Hardin Valley 24-14 in Week 2.
“We told the guys early this week, ‘If we’re going to be the elite football team that everybody wants us to be and you want to be, you better continue to come to work or it’s going to be a big challenge on Friday night,’” Spradlen said. “We can’t just show up and expect any team to lay down because we have Greeneville on the front of our jerseys. We’re going to get everybody’s best from this point on, so we better be prepared.”
Greeneville’s offense is led by running back Mason Gudger. The senior ran for 171 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries against Elizabethton last week. On the season, he has rushed for 372 yards and eight TDs on 45 carries, and also has caught three passes for 118 yards and two scores.
“Mason is a special player for sure, but it’s because how hard he works,” Spradlen said. “He’s a kid who worked really hard in the weight room in the offseason and put on 10-15 pounds, and he’s gotten faster. He was very explosive before, but I think he’s even faster this year.
“We’re going to be as good as he can lead us on offense. It’s always going to come back to him. If we can win the line of scrimmage and he can run the football, that just sets up everything else.”
Greeneville quarterback Brady Quillen has completed 18 of 27 passes for 419 yards and four TDs with one interception.
Quillen’s favorite target is Jakobi Gillespie, who has nine catches for 252 yards and two TDs.
Morristown West counters with a defense that is allowing 156 rushing yards per game and has forced seven fumbles, recovering five.
Offensively, Morristown West is led by quarterback Noah Tripucka, who has thrown for 386 yards and four TDs this season.
“Morristown West will be a good offensive team with a good offensive line, good quarterback, good running back and some guys at receiver who have a chance to make things happen when they get the ball in their hands,” Spradlen said. “They play a lot of people on their defensive line, and they have good linebackers and a good secondary.
“It should be another good challenge for us.”