Brylee Tullock has firmly cemented her place in Chuckey-Doak Middle School history.
Recently, she became the first player in CDMS history to score 1,000 career points. Tullock scored 504 points her sixth-grade year and 312 as a seventh-grader before reaching the historic milestone this season.
Tullock is currently averaging 18 points per game, and she hit that mark in the Lady Black Knights’ 49-14 win over West Greene Middle.
She scored 16 of those points, including a 3-pointer and three-point play, in the first quarter as Chuckey-Doak took a 26-0 lead to the second period.
Cristen Bishop and Isabelle Karriker scored eight points each while Carlene Bishop had four and Gabby Atchison scored three. Jayden Myers, Josalyn Treadway, Rylee Rawlings and Tralyn Southerland all had two points.
Joie Shipley hit four baskets in the second quarter and led West Greene with nine points. Payton Norton had three and Journey Lamons added two.
NORTH GREENE BOYS ROLL
With 11 players in the scoring column, the North Greene Middle School boys had no trouble with West View.
Three scored in double figures, as the Huskies coasted to a 68-21 win.
Christian Cogdill and Eli Johnson led North Greene with 14 points apiece, and Thomas Darnell added 10. Cogdill scored 12 in the first half, where Darnell did all of his scoring. Johnson hit three baskets in the third quarter to finish his night.
Owen Pierce scored six points, Jaiden Bailey five and Michael Johnson three. Isaac Gaby, Brayden Weems and Brandon Weems all scored four points, with Tyler Britton and Jackson Britton each adding two.
The Huskies led 25-4 after one quarter, 41-7 at the half and 51-16 going to the fourth.
West View took the girls contest 41-15.
The winners led 11-2 after one quarter, 17-6 at the half and 31-8 after three.
Chloe Keys scored five points to lead the Lady Huskies. Kinlea Eastep, Josie Graham, Kennedy Malone, Teagan McGuire and Hannah Brooks each scored two.