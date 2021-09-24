AFTON — Talk about shoes to fill. Cadin Tullock didn’t step into an enviable situation.
It’s no easy task to replace a three-year starting quarterback, especially one who set numerous school marks and led Chuckey-Doak to its first region title.
But with Matthew Palazzo now playing football at Tusculum University, Tullock has seized the reins as the Black Knights’ signal caller. He’s already gotten one conference win under his belt.
Three more and he’ll lead the Black Knights to their second conference championship in three years.
“Matthew helped me a lot with my reads,” Tullock said. “I’ve improved my accuracy, gotten a lot faster. I can feel pressure a lot better … I’ve just gotten a lot of mental reps and physical reps. Reps help everything.
“And we’ve got a big line up front that really helps with blocking, lets us do anything we really want to.”
The Black Knights, especially Tullock, did indeed have their way with Region 1-3A rival Johnson County in a 48-12 win on Sept. 2. Tullock completed seven of 10 passes for 231 yards and three scores that night, in addition to his 74-yard touchdown run.
“That was probably the most fun game I’ve had in my life,” Tullock said.
And get this – even as a quarterback, Tullock enjoys playing in low scoring games. So a 7-6 win would’ve been equally, if not even more, enjoyable to him.
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 125 pounds, Tullock is averaging 29.2 yards per completion this season. He’s hit 15 passes for 438 yards and five scores through Chuckey-Doak’s first four contests, an average of 109.5 passing yards a game.
So much for the pressure of replacing a record-setting quarterback.
“Cadin has really stood out with how confident he’s been at the quarterback position,” Black Knights coach Matt Ripley said earlier this year. “I’m pleased with what he’s done as far as stepping in, being a starter.”
Both Ripley and Tullock also credited offensive coordinator Matt Smith for the signal caller’s progression.
Tullock and the Black Knights have had a bye week to recover following a 28-6 loss to Grainger on Sept. 10. But rest assured, motivation won’t be an issue for Chuckey-Doak this week as county rival South Greene visits The Black Hole.
A basketball and baseball player as well, Tullock has seen his fair share of the Rebels, whether on the field or on the court.
“I love tough games,” Tullock said. ”We’ve got a great community. The atmosphere is great, especially for county games and conference games.”
Chuckey-Doak’s field general can add a statement win to his résumé this week.