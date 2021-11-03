MOSHEIM — Ethan Turner isn’t ready to play basketball just yet.
A football playoff run has currently taken precedent for West Greene’s 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior.
“Pretty excited for it,” Turner said. “Playoffs are always crazy. Anything can happen.”
After a first-round loss at Alcoa in Turner's freshman year, West Greene missed the playoffs in 2020.
But Turner helped the Buffaloes get off to a much stronger start his junior year. With two conference wins in a 4-1 start, it became simply a matter of who West Greene would face in November.
Having rotated in his freshman year before earning a starting spot as a sophomore, Turner has become West Greene’s most reliable target on offense. His 43 receptions, 674 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns all lead the Buffaloes.
West Greene’s second-leading receiver is Braylon Rader with nine catches for 264 yards.
”I’ve got a lot more confidence in myself, started to hit the weight room, got bigger, started believing in myself more than I did last year,” Turner said. “My freshman year, I didn’t really take the weight room serious.”
Rest assured he does now, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t allow players to work out at the school facilities in the summer of 2020.
He’s also the Buffs’ second-leading tackler with 53 stops, behind Roger Marshall’s 60. Turner’s 13 tackles for loss rank highest on the team. He’s also intercepted a pass, recorded two sacks and blocked a punt this year.
A second grader in Newport when West Greene earned its first playoff win, 17-12 at Cumberland Gap in 2012, Turner relocated to Mosheim in fifth grade. He’s played with Buffaloes’ quarterback Jaden Gregg before, but it had been a while until Gregg returned to the gridiron this season.
“He was my left tackle in middle school,” Turner recalled.
Now the two juniors connect on a regular basis. Gregg found Turner four times for 106 yards and a touchdown against Chuckey-Doak.
With a win at Pigeon Forge, the Buffs could potentially get the second-round matchup Turner wants — a rematch at Unicoi County.
WEST GREENE AT PIGEON FORGE
What better way to end a four-game slide than with a playoff victory? Especially after West Greene was picked to finish last in a Region 1-3A preseason coaches poll.
A 32-16 loss to Chuckey-Doak has the Buffaloes (4-5) on the road for the first round, a trip to Region 2-3A runner-up Pigeon Forge (7-2).
The Tigers have won five straight games, clinching a home playoff contest with their 17-14 win at Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Against Pigeon Forge’s “Smoke & Mirrors” shotgun wing-T formation, run defense has naturally been a focal point in practice after the Buffaloes surrendered 355 rushing yards to Chuckey-Doak.
“The key is read the guards. You follow the guards and they’ll take you to the football,” Buffaloes coach Scotty Verran said. “We’ve spent the whole week trying to get better and make sure where we’re supposed to be, not over pursuing and don’t get our eyes in the backfield, just to follow our keys on defense.”
Junior running back Aidan Littles, who gets the bulk of the Tigers’ carries, ran the ball 25 times for 173 yards and two scores at G-P. Senior Brady Maples and sophomore Blake Hill give senior quarterback Mason Shults two more viable options, in addition to senior wide receiver Bryson King.
Wyatt Moody ranks third in tackles with 35 for the Buffaloes, in addition to his pick-six against Johnson County. Aaron Waddell and Noah Smith both have 18 tackles, while John Ramsey and Bryson Church each have 17. Ramsey and Smith each have three TFL.
Junior tackle Caleb Wolfe and linebacker Zach Bright anchor the Tigers’ 50 defense, which features mainly cover 2 looks. Junior cornerback Judson Statham and senior safety Noah Dyer lead the secondary, although the defensive end will often drop into coverage, too.
“They run an odd defense,” Verran said. “Their front five, they all have speed. They play to try and move the line of scrimmage … they know their assignments and they come with force.”
Gregg eclipsed the 1,000-yard passing mark against Chuckey-Doak, as he now has 1,062 passing yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions for West Greene. Keith Valentine, who threw a halfback pass to Turner last week, is the Buffs’ third-leading receiver with eight catches for 114 yards.
Senior running back Janson Kesterson has 411 yards to lead the ground attack.
Seeking its second playoff win in program history, West Greene visits Pigeon Forge on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.