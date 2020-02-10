Daniel Carr poured in 28 points, while Van Turner, Jr. added 23 to lead the Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team to an 87-72 South Atlantic Conference win at Tusculum University on Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Arena.
The Royals (16-6, 11-5 SAC) erupted for 59 points in the second half while shooting 64 percent from floor to avenge a 67-61 loss to the Pioneers (14-10, 9-7 SAC) earlier this season.
Tusculum sophomore Trenton Gibson posted team-highs with 20 points and seven assists, while Caleb Hodnett finished with 15 markers and nine boards as the Pioneers had their three-game winning streak halted.
Turner knocked down seven 3-pointers for the visitors as Queens ended the game shooting 54 percent from the field including 12-of-23 from 3-point territory (52 percent) and 23-of-31 from the free throw line (74 percent).
Tusculum ended the game shooting 41 percent from the floor and were out-rebounded for only the third time this season (41-29).
Tusculum will host cross-mountain rival Mars Hill on Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. contest. The Pioneers will be looking to avenge last month’s last-second 67-66 loss to the Lions.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Tusculum 58 Queens 49
Strong shooting in the fourth quarter helped Tusculum University finish off a SAC victory.
Mia Long scored eight of her 12 points in the final period as the Pioneers (17-5, 12-4 SAC) nearly saw the Royals erase a 10-point third-quarter deficit. Queens pulled within one point early in the fourth quarter, but Tusculum’s defense held the Royals scoreless for the final 3:18 to finish a sweep of the season series and clinch a berth in the upcoming SAC Women’s Basketball Championship tournament.
Kirsten Click hit four 3-pointers and matched Long for the team high with a career-best 12 points for the Pioneers, who shot 32.1 percent (17-for-53) from the field but went 17-for-23 at the free throw line, including 10-for-12 in the decisive fourth quarter. Tusculum never trailed in the game, but the lead was in single digits for all but a span of 90 seconds in the third quarter when the Pioneers held a 36-26 lead following a Click 3-pointer.
Kristian Eanes, who did not play when the Pioneers beat the Royals 71-55 in Charlotte on Dec. 21, led Queens (5-17, 4-12 SAC) with a game-high 20 points along with six rebounds. Taylor Stevens added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Royals, who shot 36.4 percent (20-for-55) from the field but turned the ball over 20 times which led to 21 Tusculum points. The Pioneers turned the ball over just nine times and also recorded a season-high eight blocked shots, including two each from Kasey Johnson and Elle Hutchinson.
Click, making her second straight start, was 4-for-9 from 3-point range as the Pioneers connected on seven 3-pointers in 29 attempts as a team. Long was just 2-for-7 from the field, but hit 7-for-8 from the foul line and added four rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals. Maddie Sutton finished with eight points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Pioneers, while Johnson added eight points, five boards and three steals.
The Pioneers, who remain tied for third place in the SAC with Carson-Newman at 12-4, will host Mars Hill on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Pioneer Arena. Tusculum beat Mars Hill 94-59 in their first meeting at Mars Hill on Jan. 8, as the Pioneers made a school-record tying 18 3-pointers in the victory. The Lions (2-20, 0-16 SAC) lost their 14th straight game overall and 38th straight SAC contest on Saturday at home to Catawba by a score of 85-49.
TRACK & FIELD McMillen, Guervil Strong
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Tusculum University men’s and women’s indoor track & field teams competed at the two-day Camel City Invitational, hosted at the JDL Fast Track Friday and Saturday.
Nicole McMillen finished second and broke her own school and South Atlantic Conference record in the women’s 5,000 meters on Friday, while Widchard Guervil was the lone Division II runner to qualify for the finals of the 60 meters after placing fifth in preliminaries.
The Pioneers will return to competition on Saturday, Feb. 22 in the one-day USC Open at the University of South Carolina, in their final meet before the SAC Championships back at the JDL Fast Track on Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 1.
WOMEN’S RECAP
McMillen and Lindsay Billings of Duke battled for the lead in the 5K from the outset, with McMillen up by more nearly eight seconds at the midway point. McMillen’s lead dropped to three seconds entering the final 1,000 meters, and the two were running even with three laps remaining. Billings pulled ahead by a little under a second with 400 to go, and ran her fastest lap after the bell to set a personal record of 16:49.22, breaking the meet record of 16:53.70 set in 2017. McMillen crossed the line in 16:53.86, knocking 7 1/2 seconds off her previous school and conference record of 17:01.33 set at the Gamecock Opener on Jan. 18.
Her converted time of 16:46.16 ranks McMillen seventh in the latest DII rankings in the 5,000 meters, and she currently ranks seventh in the 3000 meters on the national performance list with a time of 9:39.38 set Jan. 31 at the Carolina Challenge.
In the 400 meters, Hachlaine Petit finished eighth overall in 58.46 seconds, ranking her seventh on the school’s all-time top 10 list. Ke’Lah McMiller was 15th in the 400 at 59.43 seconds which places her 10th on the Tusculum all-time top 10. Gabrielle Beckett was clocked at 2:27.05 in the 800 meters, the second-fastest time in program history behind her 2:24.81 at the Gamecock Opener.
Alyssa Farmer posted her second-best career mark in the weight throw, hitting 12.38 meters (40 feet, 7 1/2 inches), and had her fifth-best performance in the shot put at 11.56 meters (37 feet, 11 1/4 inches).
MEN’S RECAP
Guervil, a Division II All-American in the 60 meters in 2018, qualified for the finals by finishing fifth overall in preliminaries with a time of 6.89 seconds, just off the NCAA provisional mark of 6.87 seconds. In the finals, Guervil was clocked at 6.91 seconds, just two-tenths behind 2012 Olympian Jeff Demps who won the race in 6.71 seconds. Guervil also competed in the 200 meters and finished fifth overall in 22.76 seconds, with Thurlow Wilkins in tenth place at 22.95 seconds.
In the 400 meters, Jontavus Walker posted the fifth-best time in program history at 51.61 seconds, followed by David Saruni whose mark of 51.98 seconds ranks sixth in school history. Antonio Aparicio ran 2:01.61 in the 800 meters to move into fifth place on the all-time Tusculum top 10, while in the mile Kyler Hodges was timed at 4:31.81 for sixth-best in school history. Hodges ran 9:03.29 in the 3000 meters which is eighth-best in school history.
Will Cronin ran in the 5000 meters for the Pioneers and finished sixth overall in 15:01.31, the second-best time in program history behind his mark of 14:54.28 set at the Gamecock Opener. Tusculum’s 4x400 relay of Saruni, Kyle Stanley, Aparicio and Walker ran 3:31.50 to rank fifth in program history.
Evan Grooms had the third-best weight throw in school history with a mark of 11.83 meters (38 feet, 9 3/4 inches), while in the shot put both Alex Higgins (12.28 meters/40 feet, 3 1/2 inches) and Mike Peppin (11.54 meters/37 feet, 10 1/2 inches) had career-best throws for the Pioneers.
VMI WINTER RELAYS
Several Tusculum runners competed at the VMI Winter Relays, with Emmi Hulse finishing 13th in the women’s 3,000 meters at 11:13.11. In the men’s 3,000 meters, Alex Perez was 13th in 9:17.64 while Carson Walls was the Pioneers’ top finisher in the 5,000 meters at 15:41.98, ranking him sixth all-time at Tusculum. Taylor Tupps was timed at 15:56.68 and moved into ninth place on the Pioneer top 10 list in the 5K.
MEN’S TENNIS
Pioneers Post Wins
The Tusculum University men’s tennis team earned a pair of victories on Sunday, earning a thrilling 4-3 win over West Virginia Wesleyan before shutting out Johnson C. Smith by a 7-0 score later in the afternoon.
The Pioneers (3-1) will open their South Atlantic Conference schedule Saturday, Feb. 15 at Newberry beginning at 2 p.m.
Tusculum 4 West Virginia Wesleyan 3
The outcome of the match came down to a 10-point tiebreaker at flight two between the Pioneers’ Tomas Guedes de Almeida and Harry Simaioforidis of West Virginia Wesleyan, after Almeida lost the first set 4-6 but won set two by a 6-3 score. In the tiebreaker, Almeida won the final two points to earn an 11-9 victory and secure the win for the Pioneers.
Tusculum trailed 1-0 after doubles as the team of David Akinpetide and Leon Huck claimed a 7-5 win at flight two over Anthony McIntosh and Taylor Papworth, but the Bobcats (0-1) won the other two flights to earn the team point.
The Pioneers went up 3-2 in singles as Frank Bonacia beat Alexander Lyudinovskiy 6-2, 6-4 at flight three, Huck defeated Thomas McIntosh 6-2, 6-2 at flight five and Vadzim Raitsou won 6-2, 6-4 at flight six over Anthony McIntosh. Lukas Laipold beat Akinpetide in a tiebreaker 2-6, 7-5, (11-9) to level the match at 3-3, before Almeida was able to claim the win for Tusculum.
Tusculum 7 Johnson C. Smith 0
The Pioneers won all five singles matches in straight sets, losing a total of 10 games among the five matches. At flight one, Milan Jankovic beat Desire Johnson 6-3, 6-2 while Gabriel Yaguar downed Kohn Richardson 6-2, 6-1 at flight two. Tusculum earned a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins, as Marco Meon beat Marlowe Anderson at flight three and Tom Dillon defeated Tayvon Lassiter at flight four. At flight five, Rafael Sarasola beat Cameron Hyman 6-1, 6-1 while flight six was not played due to the Golden Bulls (0-3) not having enough players to complete their lineup.
In doubles, Jankovic and Dillon beat Johnson and Richardson 6-3, and Meon teamed with Sarasola for a 6-2 win at flight two over Anderson and Lassiter.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Tusculum 14, Barton 8
WILSON, N.C. — AJ Hems scored a career-best five goals to lead Tusculum University to a non-conference victory on Saturday.
Hems scored four goals in the first half to help the Pioneers (1-0) to a 6-3 halftime lead. Tusculum then scored three goals in less than a minute at the start of the third quarter, and led by as many as nine goals in the fourth quarter as the Pioneers won their season opener for the first time since their inaugural season of 2014.
Nate Raymond added two goals and an assist and Jordan Daniel had a goal and two assists for Tusculum, which outshot Barton (0-1) by a 43-33 margin. Nine different players scored goals for the Pioneers, including a goal and an assist each from Braden Elam, Kale Lawrence and Andy Michalski.
Ross Geiger finished with four saves on 12 shots on goal for the Pioneers.
Tusculum will play top-ranked Limestone on the road on Friday. The Saints, who were the national runner-up in Division II to Merrimack last season, beat Lees-McRae 25-11 in their season opener on Friday.
WOMEN’S BOWLING Pioneers Notch 8th Win Over Ranked Foe
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Tusculum University women’s bowling team went 2-3 on Saturday, including its second win of the year over nationally-ranked Tulane in day two action of the 2020 Wildcat Classic. The three-day, 11-team tournament is being hosted by Bethune-Cookman University and held at the Boardwalk Bowl.
The Pioneers 8,600 total pins had them in eighth place in the tournament after its traditional scored matches on Saturday.
Tusculum (37-49) opened the day with a 928-834 loss to St. Francis-Brooklyn as Erik Burkart led the Pioneers with a 198. TU bounced back by knocking off the host Wildcats, 809-674 as Burkart was the top performer with her 184, While Raycine Mortensen and Alexa Tieto bowled 176 and 171, respectively.
Mortensen bowled a 213 in TU’s 883-850 setback to Florida A&M. The Pioneers faced off against defending NCAA national champion Stephen F. Austin in the fourth match of the day as the seventh-ranked Lumberjacks came away with a 954-853 triumph.
Tusculum closed the day in strong fashion though as Burkart bowled 216 and Mortensen tallied a 213 for a second time on the day as TU defeated No. 16 Tulane, 949-905. In their second win over the Green Wave this year, Tieto contributed 191 as the Pioneers posted their eighth victory over a nationally-ranked opponent in TU’s inaugural campaign.
The Pioneers run at the Wildcat Classic came to an abbreviated halt as two of their team members were unable to finish dropping Tusculum to four competitors, one shy of the required five participants.
TU will return to action next month as they close the regular season March 6-8 at the Music City Classic in Smyrna.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Drop Two
CHARLESTON, W. Va. — The Tusculum University men’s volleyball team was swept in a pair of matches on Saturday afternoon in West Virginia. The young Pioneers are now on a four-match skid after battling big-name opponents.
George Mason 3 Tusculum 0
The Patriots (6-4) won by scores of 25-13, 25-22, 25-13 to sweep the Pioneers (2-8).
George Mason finished with seven kills by three players in the rounded effort: Sam Greenslade, Richie Hoff, and Jack Reese. Reese went 7-for-8 with no errors to collect a .875 hitting percentage for the match. Ayrton Garcia-Jurado dished out 23-of-25 assists, meanwhile Hoff recorded nine service aces. Greenslade also added four aces. Four Patriots recorded a trio of digs: Garcia-Jurado, Greenslade, Brad Creamer, and Chris Allen. Hoff led the defensive stand at the net with four block assists.
Matteo Miselli collected a match-high 11 kills, followed by Tom Kait (5), Mackenzie Scott (4), and Arthur Amorim (3). Amorim only needed five swings, alongside zero errors, to finish with a .600 hitting clip. Lucas Blanco led the way with 20 assists, while Miselli recorded the lone Pioneer ace. Amorim and Kait notched a pair of digs on the afternoon, respectively. At the net, Amorim added two block assists. Blanco and Shaphar Grant rounded out the category with an assist each.
George Mason finished the match with a .291 hitting percentage with 27 kills and 11 errors in 55 total attempts. TU tallied 25 kills, 13 errors, and 62 attacks for a .194 hitting percentage. The Patriots led the Pioneers in assists (25-23), aces (17-1), digs (15-8), and total blocks (7-2).
Charleston (W. Va.) 3 Tusculum 0
Max Senica posted eight kills on a .353 clip, pacing Charleston to a 3-0 win over Tusculum. The Golden Eagles won the match by scores of 25-18, 25-23, 25-20 in the final game of the day.
Charleston also had five kills from Ian Barker and four from Will Kimenhour, Jake Vorburger, and Ismael Sneed. Diego Villafane handed out 19 assists, while Kimenhour landed three aces. Sean Drexl dug up six attacks, followed by four from Senica. Kimenhour finished with three total blocks (one solo, two assists) and Sneed added three assists.
Miselli once again led the match in kills, collecting 10. Kait was not far behind with his career-high seven kills. Blanco dished out 18-of-21 assists in game two. Miselli finished with a pair of aces, while Blanco, Kait, and Scott capped off the column with one each. Jaret Knight stepped up with a match-high eight digs, ahead of Ivan Sosa with four. Miselli led the blocking for Tusculum and is credited with two total (one solo, one assist). Sosa teamed up with Miselli for the remaining assist.
Charleston ended the match with a .257 hitting percentage with 30 kills and 12 attack errors in 70 total attempts. Tusculum notched 22 kills, 17 errors, and 72 attacks for a .069 hitting percentage. The Golden Eagles led the Pioneers in assists (27-21), aces (6-5), digs (26-22), and total blocks (6-2).
Tusculum hits the court again on Tuesday at in-state rival Lincoln Memorial for a 7 p.m. rematch.
FOOTBALL Pioneers Sign 18
The Tusculum University football team signed 18 players during the national signing period last week.
The Pioneers garnered national commitments from student-athletes representing the states of Tennessee, Florida and Georgia. The talented list of future Pioneers so far includes five defensive backs, four linebackers, four wide receivers, three offensive linemen, two specialists and one running back.
Tusculum University is expecting to receive additional commitments during the signing period as the Pioneers look to improve upon last year’s 5-6 overall record. TU finished tied for fourth in the South Atlantic Conference for the program’s fourth consecutive year placing in the top half of the conference standings.
The signings:
Jaden Alderson (SP 5-11 170 Kingsport), Javell Brown (DB 6-0 165 Lakeland, Fla.), Donald Clea (LB 6-2 210 Jacksonville, Fla.) Josh Curray (SP 6-0 200 Murfreesboro), Donta Hackler (WR 6-1 185 Jonesborough), Jordon Harmon (OL 6-4 305 Jacksonville, Fla.), Juan Henry (RB 5-10 180 Miami), Jamari Hill (LB 6-2 210 Valdosta, Ga.), Javone Jackson (WR 5-9 165 Delray Beach, Fla.), Earnest Johnson, III (LB 6-0 210 Miami, Fla.), Travell Jones (WR 5-10 185 Lakeland, Fla.), Adrian Robinson (DB 5-11 185 Covington, Ga.), Andrae Robinson (DB 5-11 175 Covington, Ga.), Chase Sanders (DB 6-0 185 Ooltewah), Derek Simmons (OL 6-6 320 Jacksonville, Fla.), Jordan Smith (LB 5-10 225 Sanford, Fla.), Ternard Summerall (WR 6-0 185 Miami), Jordan Taylor (DB 5-10 175 Miami) and Nolan Troyer (OL 6-1 275 Tampa, Fla.).