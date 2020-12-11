It might look like a life-sized video game, but the Tusculum University golf program has received a gift, which will help the Pioneers get into the “swing” of things for years to come.
Thanks to the generosity of two loyal fans of Tennessee’s most historic university, the Larry & Donna Coughlin Golf Training Room will benefit TU’s golf student-athletes. The facility was dedicated Thursday afternoon with the facility’s benefactors in attendance, along with the University administration and alumni.
The Coughlin Training Room, which has been nicknamed, “The Bunker”, is located in the University’s Indoor Practice Facility on the Greeneville campus. The training center includes a state of the art golf simulator, along with a four-hole putting area.
The Coughlin Training Room features the GC2 simulator by Foresight Sports which will allow the Tusculum golf teams to not only use the program indoors, but on the golf course as well. The GC2 by Foresight Sports is widely regarded by many PGA Tour professionals as the best on the market. Not only for its functionality and data accumulation, but also its ease of use and portability. The system is a three-time winner of the Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Award.
“In my short time at the university, it is wonderful to meet people like Larry and Donna, who support and love Tusculum. Not only because of their love of watching sports, but of the connection and support they give back to our students,” said TU President Dr. Scott Hummel. “We are very grateful for their generosity, their support and their love of Tusculum.”
The Coughlin Training Room, which had been used previously as an auxiliary classroom and meeting area in the Indoor Practice Facility, was converted this fall by the talented and hardworking staff and crew of the Tusculum Facility Management department and the University’s Information Systems staff. Artificial grass and turf were installed, ceiling and floor tiles were removed and a pertaining wall was installed to provide a hitting bay for the simulator and a separate area for putting. Flat screen HD televisions were also installed, along with upgrades on lighting and electrical needs.
“We want to thank Larry and Donna for their generosity in making this a reality for us,” said Doug Jones, Vice President for Athletics and University Initiatives. “This is going to be a game-changer for our golf programs. The Coughlins have been wonderful supporters of Tusculum and this training facility will benefit our golf student-athletes for years to come.”
Marketing graphics for both the interior and exterior of the Coughlin Training Room were designed by Nick Forsberg, who earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Tusculum in 2016 and 2018, respectively, and was a member of the TU men’s golf team from 2012-2016.
Forsberg was a two-time All-South Atlantic Conference selection and was a member of TU’s 2015 SAC Championship team where he captured medalist honors for the league championship that season. He was also a two-time SAC Scholar Athlete of the Year and a 2016 CoSIDA Academic All-American.
Larry Coughlin took the ceremonial first swing on the golf simulator and the Coughlin’s were presented a thank you card from current members of the Tusculum golf teams.
“On behalf of our program, I want to thank Larry and Donna for this generous gift,” said TU coach Ross Cash. “In a time where things are being shut down and called off, it is refreshing to see us move forward, build and do something now, even in the face of a pandemic.”
The Coughlins have been actively involved with Tusculum University and its student-athletes over the years and are respected in the Greeneville community as members of Notre Dame Catholic Church and numerous other civic groups including Greeneville Exchange Club and the Ladies Classic Basketball Tournament Committee. They also serve on the Board of Directors of Consumer Credit Union.
In 2010, the Larry and Donna were presented the Sports Benefactor Award, which recognizes individuals for their contributions toward Tusculum’s athletic programs.
For more information about joining the Pioneer Club or annual giving, contact Josh Ealy, Assistant Athletic Director for Operations & Development, at 423-636-7331 or jealy@tusculum.edu.