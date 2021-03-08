NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry’s Dre Harris rush for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Wolves defeated Tusculum 21-6 Saturday night at Setzler Field.
It was the spring season-opener for the Pioneers and Newberry and was played as a non-South Atlantic Conference divisional game.
Newberry (1-0) outgained Tusculum 348-268 as Harris went 13-of-20 for 166 passing yards and rushed 10 times for 53 yards.
Making his Tusculum debut, quarterback Rogan Wells went 18-of-27 for 170 yards and a touchdown and completed passes to eight receivers. Wells also rushed 11 times for 16 yards but was sacked five times.
Tusculum running back TJ Jones posted 10 carries for 51 yards and also hauled in a team-best five receptions for 22 yards.
Newberry’s Tommy Washington accounted for four catches for 82 yards to lead all receivers.
Tusculum linebacker Craig Watts led the Pioneers with 10 tackles including three for loss (-23 yards). John Smith accounted for eight tackles, while Jackson Cauthen and Jisaiah Webster had six tackles apiece. Ivan Hogans finished with five stops including a sack.
With 13 seconds to play in the second quarter, Harris hit Bryson Woodruff with a 32-yard touchdown pass. Carter Parrott’s PAT gave Newberry a 7-0 halftime lead.
At the 7:32 mark of the fourth quarter, Tusculum pulled within 7-6 on a 46-yard TD pass from Wells to Justice Parham. The PAT attempt failed when the snap went through the fingers of the holder.
The Wolves took a 14-6 lead with a five-play, 75-yard drive capped by a Harris 9-yard TD run with 4:58 to play. The play of the drive came on Harris’ 45-yard completion to Washington.
After Tusculum turned the ball over on downs on its next possession, Newberry took the short field and Harris scored his second TD of the quarter on a 12-yard scamper as the Wolves made it 21-6 with 1:22 to play.
The Pioneers will open SAC-Mountain Divisional play at 7 p.m. Friday at Mars Hill.
BASEBALL Pioneers Split Pair
MARS HILL, N.C. — The Tusculum University baseball team belted five home runs on the day as the Pioneers split a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader at Mars Hill on Sunday afternoon.
Tusculum won the opener 8-5 behind Brandon Trammell’s three-RBI performance. In the night-cap, Mars Hill rallied twice, including two runs in the bottom of the ninth to edge the Pioneers 12-11. Tusculum (10-2, 7-1 SAC) won the weekend series 3-1 to improve to 7-1 in SAC play to remain atop of the league standings.
Game 1
Tusculum 8, Mars Hill 5
Tusculum jumped to an 8-2 lead and held off a late Mars Hill charge.
TU starter Keegan Ernest (2-0) picked up the victory while Justin Parker and Mitch McCain blanked the Lions for the final 2⅔ innings.
The Pioneers took a 2-0 lead when Zane Keener led off with a solo blast down the right field line and Daulton Martin ripped his 65th career double to drive in Bryson Ford.
Mars Hill answered in the bottom of the second with a pair of runs, but TU responded with three runs in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth to take an 8-2 lead. Trammell had a two-run single in the third.
Game 2
Mars Hill 12, Tusculum 11
Mars Hill’s Ruben Trillo drove in the tying run with his single and Kyle Jenkins followed with a walk-off base hit to cap a two-run ninth inning.
MHU recorded 15 hits including Scottie Lee’s 3-for-5 performance.
Tusculum finished with 13 hits, including three hits and four runs scored from Keener. Martin went 3-for-5, including his second home run of the season and 19th of his career and his 14th career triple, tying him for third place all-time in TU history.
Trammell homered twice for Tusculum. Ford hit his second home run of 2021 and first inside the park, as he finished with four RBI.
The Pioneers host Lenoir-Rhyne at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Furr Homers 3 Times
MARS HILL, N.C. — Tusculum scored 16 runs in each game as Fuzzy Furr belted three home runs and finished with nine RBI on the day in a South Atlantic Conference baseball doubleheader sweep over host Mars Hill on Saturday.
Tusculum erupted for a nine-run, third inning en route to a 16-4 victory in the opener. The Pioneers tallied 13 hits including two homers by Furr in TU’s 16-8 victory in the nightcap.
WOMEN’S BOWLING Pioneers Finish Strong
SMYRNA — The Tusculum University women’s bowling team recorded two more wins against ranked opponents as the Pioneers finished 15th at the Music City Classic. The three-day, 19-team tournament was held at Smyrna Lanes and hosted by Vanderbilt University.
After starting the tournament 1-4, Tusculum bounced back winning five of its last eight matches including four victories over nationally-ranked opponents in one of the strongest NCAA women’s bowling events in the country.
Tusculum opened the morning with a seven-game marathon battle against Alabama State. ASU won the first game 175-161, but TU answered with a 200-131 win in the second game. Alabama State won the third game 199-185, but the Pioneers battled back to win the next two games by scores of 219-181 and 190-160. But Alabama State won the final two games including 234-145 in the final stanza to advance.
Tusculum would face No. 22 UAB in the second Baker 7-Game Playoff as the Pioneers came away with an impressive 4-2 win over the Blazers. TU dominated the first game 211-139, before UAB edged the Black and Orange in the second 159-156. UAB took a 2-1 lead in the match by winning the third game 188-148. But Tusculum would win the next three games including 190-164 in the sixth to claim the victory.
The Pioneers would have a rematch with 23rd-ranked Wisconsin-Whitewater, who TU defeated on Saturday. Tusculum continued that momentum by sweeping Whitewater in four games to claim 15th-place.
McKendree, the No. 1 team in the country, claimed the tournament title by defeating fifth-ranked Nebraska 4-2 in the championship match. North Carolina A&T finished third, followed by Louisiana Tech, Tulane, Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston State, Central Missouri, Vanderbilt, Maryville (Mo.), Lincoln Memorial, Valparaiso, Alabama State, Jackson State, Tusculum, Wisconsin-Whitewater, UAB, Kentucky Wesleyan and Spalding.
The Pioneers (17-21) travel to Greensboro, N.C., this weekend for the Stallings Invitational.
MEN’S TENNIS Tusculum Sweeps
HARROGATE — Tusculum University did not drop a set in a 7-0 victory at Lincoln Memorial University in South Atlantic Conference men’s tennis action Saturday afternoon.
The Pioneers (5-1, 2-0 SAC) earned their fourth straight victory by sweeping doubles from the Railsplitters (0-4, 0-3 SAC), then winning all six singles matches. Tusculum has five consecutive wins away from home, including a 4-3 exhibition win over Division I UNC Asheville on Feb. 25.
In doubles, Nemanja Subanovic and Leon Huck defeated Iker Moure and Sebastian Colla 6-4 at flight one, Dmitry Bezborodov and Frank Bonacia teamed up to defeat Jake Tuchmann and Thom Hermans 6-4 at flight two, and Kenta Kondou and Manuel Guedes de Almeida partnered for a 6-2 win at flight three over Luca Pavan and Fabian Sjokvist.
In singles play, Subanovic beat Sjokvist 6-3, 6-0 at flight two and Kondou downed Pavan 6-2, 6-1 at flight six for a 3-0 Tusculum lead. Huck earned the clinching point as he outlasted Tuchmann in a pair of tiebreakers, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-0).
Closing out the win were Bezoborodov, who beat Moure 6-1, 7-6 (7-1) at flight one, Bonacia who beat Colla 6-4, 6-4 at flight three and Almeida who was an 8-4 pro set winner over Hermans at flight five.
Tusculum plays at Belmont Abbey at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Tusculum Tops LMU
HARROGATE — Tusculum University picked up its third straight victory with a 5-2 win at Lincoln Memorial University in South Atlantic Conference women’s tennis action Saturday afternoon.
The 23rd-ranked Pioneers (4-2, 2-0 SAC) captured the doubles point by winning two of three matches, then took four of six in singles to defeat the Railsplitters (1-2, 1-2 SAC).
In doubles, Emilie Hansen and Amber Lackey won 6-2 at flight two over Julia Valls and Amanda Dahlstrom, and at flight three Julia Lopez teamed with Paulina Loretz for a 6-2 win over Samantha Hogan and Kristin Vogel.
In singles play, the Pioneers went up 3-1 as Hansen beat Vogel 6-1, 6-3 at flight four and Rory Church earned a 6-2, 6-2 win at flight six over Mae Fitzgerald. Annie McCullough delivered the clinching point by beating Valls 6-3, 6-1 at flight one for her 99th career singles win, and Loretz closed out the victory by winning 2-6, 6-3, (11-9) at flight five over Dahlstrom.
Tusculum plays at Belmont Abbey at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN’S LACROSSE Pioneers Fall
Newberry College withstood a fourth-quarter surge from Tusculum University and held on for a 12-9 victory in South Atlantic Conference men’s lacrosse action Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Field.
The Wolves (2-2, 1-1 SAC) held the Pioneers (4-1, 1-1 SAC) scoreless from late in the first quarter until the opening minute of the third quarter while building an 8-3 lead, then saw Tusculum score six goals in the fourth period. The Pioneers outshot the Wolves 16-6 in the fourth quarter and 41-30 for the match, but had just 22 shots on goal as a team.
Tristan Kirkham led the Pioneers with two goals and an assist, while Nate Raymond and Josh Pickford each scored two goals.
Ross Geiger had 11 saves in goal for Tusculum.
The Pioneers travel to Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday.