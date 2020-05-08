ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum University athletic communications staff has been selected as the first-ever South Atlantic Conference Media Relations Staff of the Year announced league officials Thursday.
Voted on by members of the SAC Media Relations Directors Committee, the Tusculum staff consists of Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Dom Donnelly, Associate Director of Athletic Communications Jim Miller, Assistant Director of Athletic Communications Jessica Biggers, Graduate Assistant Zach Hartle, and University Director of Creative Media and Athletic Marketing Nick Forsberg.
“We are pleased to honor the Tusculum Athletic Communications department with this recognition,” said SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz. “Tusculum’s staff is exceptional at what they do for their student-athletes, coaches and staff and they are always willing to assist the SAC office and SAC member institutions when asked.”
The Tusculum Athletic Communications team works tirelessly to provide accurate and timely content on its athletic website, keeping schedules, team rosters, coaches and player bios, game recaps, feature stories, and statistics posted and updated for all 24 sports sponsored by Tusculum on a daily basis.
“This is a tremendous honor for our University and our Athletic Communications department. Dom has been in this profession for over 25 years and his dedication and commitment to our student-athletes is second to none,” said Doug Jones, TU vice president of athletics and university initiatives. “He is the ultimate professional who takes a great deal of pride in his work. He has provided great leadership for his very talented staff and we are truly blessed to have Jim, Nick, Jessica, and Zach.
"Our staff works tirelessly to provide excellent coverage, promoting our brand and most importantly building relationships with our student-athletes that will last a lifetime. The Media Relations profession is one that never seems to receive the recognition that they deserve. We are very proud of our group and they are well deserving of this prestigious honor.”
The Tusculum team has prided itself on having an active and positive social media presence on all platforms, utilizing graphics and videos to generate engagement with student-athletes, coaches, alumni, parents and fans. They have also become a conference leader in video streaming through their Pioneer Sports Network and YouTube page. The Tusculum video streams feature audio commentary, instant replay, multiple camera angles and post-game highlight packages, as well as enhanced live stats. They also produce a weekly coaches’ show with highlights, interviews and previews of the coming week’s events.
“This award is very humbling and greatly appreciated by our athletic communications team,” Donnelly said. “I am grateful to my fellow media relations professionals in the South Atlantic Conference for this honor and appreciate all of their tremendous work at our league institutions. We also share this award with our student staff, interns and volunteers from our community for all their efforts in enhancing the student-athlete experience at Tusculum.”
The Tusculum staff will be presented with the SAC Media Relations Staff of the Year award later this fall.