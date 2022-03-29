GREENWOOD, S.C. — Tusculum University sophomore Sofie Lorentzen carded an opening round 74 and is tied for second place after day one of the Lady Bearcat Invitational. The two-day, 36-hole tournament is being held at the par-72, 5,931-yard Greenwood Country Club and hosted by Lander University.
The Pioneers shot a team score of 309 and are tied for seventh place in the talented 22-team NCAA Division II field. Tusculum is just six shots off the pace set by first round leader Columbus State (303) and four shots behind second place Lincoln Memorial (305)
Lorenzten finished her round with four birdies, six bogeys and eight pars for her 74 which puts her just two shots behind first day leader Megan Robb of Lenoir-Rhyne who carded an even-par 72. Lenoir-Rhyne’s Patricia Asensio and LMU’s Ella Morton both shot 74 and are locked in a three-way tie for second with Lorentzen.
TU senior Olivia Cunningham shot 76 and is tied for 13th place, while sophomore teammate Nilubol Panno posted a 78 and is 28th. Senior Hannah Brown is 52nd with her round of 81, while redshirt freshman Braelyn Pippin fired an 83 and is tied for 70th.
Lee University and Lenoir-Rhyne each shot 306 and are tied for third place. Carson-Newman and West Georgia are tied for fifth place with 308. Tusculum and Wingate are tied for seventh with 309, followed by North Georgia (310), Belmont Abbey (316), Queens (317), Lander (320), USC Beaufort (323), Erskine (327), Lander B (330), Catawba (330), Converse (331), Young Harris (333), Emmanuel (335), Coker (335), North Greenville (345) and Southern Wesleyan (351).
Carson-Newman (No. 17), Wingate (No. 19) and Columbus State (No. 24) are all listed in the latest WGCA / NCAA Division II Mizuno Coaches Top-25 Poll.
The final round will be played on Tuesday. This tournament will conclude the regular-season for Tusculum who will be competing in the South Atlantic Conference Championship in Hartsville, South Carolina beginning this Sunday (Apr. 3).
MEN Pioneers 13th
LOUDON — The Tusculum University men’s golf team posted a first round score of 301 and were in 13th place at the conclusion of the first 18 holes of play of the 2022 Tennessee River Rumble. The two-day, 54-hole tournament is being held at the Wind River Golf Course and hosted by Lincoln Memorial University.
Due to a frost delay in getting the first round started, Monday’s second round was suspended due to darkness with four holes remaining for most competitors. The second round will resume on Tuesday at 9 a.m., followed by the final round of the 54-hole tournament.
North Georgia and Belmont Abbey shared the first round lead after posting team scores of 285 (-3). Host LMU is third with 286, followed by Queens (289), USC Aiken (293), Lee (294), Walters State (297), King (297), Coker (298) and Carson-Newman (298) to comprise the top-10.
Erskine and LMU B are tied for 11th place with 300, followed by Tusculum (301), Lenoir-Rhyne (302), Wingate (304), North Greenville (307), Newberry (310), Anderson (316) and Young Harris (327) to wrap up the 19-team field.
Liam van Deventer and Thomas Kollberg each shot 74 in their opening rounds, while Nick Marchese carded a 76. Dominic Barron Holden and Liam Hermansson both fired 77 to start the tournament.
North Georgia’s Stephen Kinsel posted the low round of the morning session as he shot an eight-under par 64 on the 6,986-yard, par-72 layout.