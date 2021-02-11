MARS HILL, N.C. — James West IV poured in a career-high 24 points on six 3-pointers to lead the Tusculum University men’s basketball team to an 86-65 South Atlantic Conference win at Mars Hill University on Wednesday night at Stanford Arena.
The Pioneers (9-4, 9-4 SAC) erupted for 60 points in the first half as TU connected on 13 of its 16 3-pointers in the opening period and took a 60-28 lead into the locker room. Tusculum used runs of 23-8 and 16-2 in the first half to put the game away early for the Pioneers third straight victory.
TU posts its second win over the Lions (1-10, 1-10 SAC) within the past week, edging MHU 78-75 last Wednesday in Greeneville. TU also records its 60th win over their cross-mountain rivals in the series that began 92 years ago (1929).
West scored 17 points in the opening half as he connected on four straight 3-pointers to start the game as he finished the half going 5-of-6 from downtown. TU got 14 points apiece from Trenton Gibson and Brandon Mitchell, while Joshua Scott added 10 points for the Pioneers.
Mars Hill’s Austin Gilyard led the Lions with 23 points for his third 20-plus game in his last five outings. He posted 20 points in last Wednesday’s loss at Tusculum. Isayah Johnson scored a season-high 19 markers and led the Lions with seven rebounds.
Tusculum shot 22-of-39 from the field in the first half (56.4%) including a blistering 13-of-20 from beyond the arc (65%). TU opened the game making seven of its first 10 3-point tries, while Mars Hill went 2-of-13 from long range and finished the half gunning 33 percent (11-of-33).
Tusculum utilized the transition game in the first half scoring 25 points on its fast-break and converted nine MHU turnovers into 17 points in the opening 20 minutes.
The Lions attempted to scratch and claw their way back into the fray as Mars Hill out-scored the Pioneers 37-26 in the second half and trimmed the once 34-point deficit down to 19 points down the stretch. MHU outscored TU 14-0 on points off turnovers in the final period.
The Pioneers finished the contest with a season-best 10 blocked shots, which are tied for the fourth most in school history. TU was three rejections away from matching the school record 13 posted by the Pioneers at Mars Hill in 2002. Brandon Mitchell led the way with three blocked shots giving him 154 for his career and is five away from tying the all-time TU mark of 159 posted by Brad Hawks (2001-2005).
Tusculum finished the game shooting 49.3 percent from the floor shooting 34-of-69 and 14-of-29 from 3-point land (48.3%). Mars Hill ended the game shooting 26-of-78 for 33.3 percent. MHU edged the Pioneers 47-46 on the glass.
Gibson’s six assists moves him into sole possession of 10th place all-time at Tusculum with 285 helpers, moving clear of Brandon Reed (1996-2000) and Kyle Moore (2007-2010) who finished with 279 assists in each of their respective TU careers.
TU’s game on Saturday with Limestone University has been canceled due to the Saints pausing team activities due to COVID protocols. The Pioneers will host nationally-ranked Lincoln Memorial University at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.