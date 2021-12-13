WINGATE, N.C. — Andreas Wilson poured in 22 points on six 3-pointers to lead the Wingate University men’s basketball team to a 92-75 South Atlantic Conference win over visiting Tusculum University Saturday afternoon at Cuddy Arena.
The Bulldogs (8-2, 5-2 SAC) used a 20-2 run in the first half sparked mostly by Wilson 15 markers in the opening period as Wingate raced out to a 50-33 lead at half. WU records its fourth straight win, while the Pioneers suffer back-to-back losses after opening the league slate with five consecutive victories.
Tusculum’s Trenton Gibson led the Pioneers (5-4, 5-2 SAC) with his 22 points which included a career-best four 3-pointers for a third straight outing. He also dished out six assists and hauled in three rebounds.
TU’s Justin Mitchell added a season-high 17 points, while Brandon Mitchell accounted for 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots.
Wingate got 21 points and seven assists from Donell Nixon, while Sean Elmore and Vontrez Roberts contributed 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Tusculum opened with a 5-2 lead early in the contest, but the Bulldogs erupted for a 20-2 spurt including 16 unanswered in a span of 4:07 to take a 22-7 lead with 10:49 remaining in the first half. Wingate would push their advantage out to a 25-point cushion following a 22-9 spurt as the Bulldogs led 46-21 at the 3:50 mark. Tusculum closed out the period with a 12-4 run including a pair of triples by Gibson and a Zack Dixon trifecta as the Pioneers cut it to a 17-point deficit at the intermission.
The Bulldogs scored seven straight points early in the second half to move the lead out to 57-35 after a Roberts’ three-point play. Justin Mitchell answered with a three-pointer, but baskets by Nixon and Elmore pushed the WU lead to 61-38 with 16:54 left.
Wingate would lead 63-40 with 16:02 in regulation, but the Pioneers put together a 13-2 run and cut the Bulldog lead to a dozen at 65-53 with 12:48 left on the clock. After a WU timeout, Tusculum would go into a scoring drought and Wingate took advantage with a 15-1 spurt and took its largest lead of the afternoon at 80-54 with 7:39 remaining.
Tusculum would cut the deficit down to a 12 points at 87-75 following a Jacob Hobbs’ tip-in and a Justin Mitchell dunk. But Wingate scored the final five points of the game including a three-point heave by Nixon that went in at the buzzer to provide the final margin of victory for the Bulldogs.
Wingate finished the game shooting 32-of-65 from the floor (49.2%) including 54.3 in the opening period. TU shot 26-of-57 (45.6%) while connecting on nine 3-pointers. The Bulldogs went 19-of-24 at the foul line for 79.2 percent, while Tusculum was 14-of-24 for 58.3 percent. WU out-rebounded the Pioneers by a 39-32 margin including 13-10 on the offensive glass resulting in 15 second-chance points.
The Wingate bench outscored the Tusculum reserves 42-19, while also holding a 38-24 advantage in points in the paint and a 30-21 edge in points off turnovers.
Gibson continued his accent up the Tusculum scoring chart as he surpassed former All-SAC performer Darius Carter (1,338 pts from 2011-2016) for 13th place all-time with 1,342 points.
Tusculum hosts Newberry College at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Arena. The Wolves (4-5, 4-3 SAC) are coming off a 55-51 win over Carson-Newman. Newberry, which opened the season 0-5, is riding a four-game winning streak.
WOMEN
LANDER 84
TUSCULUM 56
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Makaila Cange and Zamiya Passmore each scored 22 points to lead sixth-ranked Lander University on Saturday at Finis Horne Arena.
The Bearcats (7-1) forced the Pioneers (3-7) into 27 turnovers, which they converted into 33 points. Sarah Crews added 11 points and eight assists and Miriam Recarte had eight points and nine rebounds to go along with five assists for Lander. Jakiyah Parker was the fourth player in double figures for the Bearcats with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Mya Belton led the shorthanded Pioneers with 12 points and seven rebounds and Deidre Cheremond matched her season high with 11 points to go along with a career-best nine rebounds. Lexi Patty added eight points and five rebounds as Tusculum finished the game at 35.5 percent (22-for-62) from the field and 5-for-11 from the foul line.
The Pioneers, who upset fourth-ranked North Georgia 54-38 on Wednesday evening, led 21-18 early in the second quarter thanks to a 7-0 run. The Bearcats responded with a 16-3 run to build a 39-29 lead at halftime, and used a 13-0 run in the third quarter to stretch their lead to 61-37. A personal 8-0 surge by Passmore in the fourth helped Lander to its largest lead at 29 points in the final five minutes.
The first quarter featured five ties, as the Pioneers evened the game at 12-12 on a three-pointer by Rogers with 1:40 left in the quarter followed by Cheremond on a jumper with 1:14 left to level the score at 14-14. A Recarte basket with 44 seconds left send Lander to the second quarter holding a 16-14 lead.
After a layup by Cange to open the second quarter, Tusculum scored seven straight points on a basket by Elle Hutchinson, a three-pointer from Cheremond and a layup by Rogers to go up 21-18 with 8:11 left in the first half. The lead would last less than a minute as baskets by Crews and Passmore sparked an 11-0 run for the Bearcats, pushing Lander in front 29-21 with 5:59 left in the half.
Lander led 39-29 at halftime as Passmore led all players with 12 points and Cange added eight. Lander shot 38.5 percent (15-for-39) from the field in the half and forced Tusculum into 17 turnovers. The Pioneers shot 40 percent (12-for-30) in the half with Belton leading Tusculum with eight points and Cheremond adding seven with four rebounds.
Tusculum trailed 48-36 following a Patty layup with 5:03 left in the third quarter, but Lander ripped off 11 straight points as the Pioneers went 4 1/2 minutes without a field goal. Cange had 11 points during the quarter, which ended with Lander holding a 61-40 advantage.
In the fourth, Passmore took over as she collected eight points in a 2 1/2 minute stretch to extend Lander's lead to 75-46 with 4:25 remaining. The Bearcats would score just one field goal over the final four minutes, but went 6-for-6 from the foul line.
Lander outrebounded Tusculum 47-45 in the game, and the Bearcats outscored the Pioneers 17-9 on second chance points and 36-22 in the paint. Lander was 22-for-31 from the foul line as a team and shot 39.4 percent (28-for-71) from the field, including 6-for-20 from three-point range.
The Pioneers, who have played five of their first 10 games against nationally-ranked teams, return to South Atlantic Conference play on Wednesday with a home game against Newberry at 5:30 p.m. at Pioneer Arena. The Wolves (2-7, 2-5 SAC) lost 77-73 at home to Carson-Newman on Saturday and have lost five of their last six overall.