CHUCKEY — The Tusculum University men’s golf team led from start to finish to win the 27th annual Tusculum Invitational at Graysburg Hills Golf Club. TU rookie Liam van Deventer also went wire-to-wire carding a 36-hole score of 138 (-6) to claim medalist honors for the first time in his career.
The Pioneers posted a final day 303 to finish with 589 and win by 20 strokes over runner-up Lenoir-Rhyne. For TU, it was its second straight Tusculum Invitational crown and 11th overall in the tournament’s rich history.
Walters State and Milligan both finished with two-day scores of 629 to tie for third place honors. The Tusculum B team finished fifth with 631, including 309 in the final round for Tuesday’s second-lowest team score. Spartanburg Methodist finished sixth with 637, followed by Bluefield State (641), Emory & Henry (646), UVA Wise (647), Roane State (657), Concord (669) and Mars Hill (691).
Van Deventer’s final round was steady which included three birdies, two bogeys and 13 pars for his one-under par 71. Liam Waldron of Lenoir-Rhyne finished runner-up with 70-74=144, while Tusculum’s Dominic Barron Holden was third with 72-73=145. Walters State’s Nate Vaughan, along with Franco Di Benedetto of Bluefield State and Milligan’s Carter Counts (playing as an individual competitor) finished in a three-way tie for fourth place with 150. Counts recorded the low round of the day with his three-under par 69.
TU’s Liam Sweeney finished 11th with 73-80=153, while John Bennett tied for 12th with 75-79=154. Nicholas Marchese rounded out the scoring for the Tusculum A squad with 74-82=156 and finish 15th.
Derek Mubarak led the Tusculum B team with his 77-75=152 and finished tied for seventh place in the individual rankings. Bennett Noe was 15th with 80-76=156, while Mark Healy was 20th with 83-76=159. Jordan Williams accounted for back-to-back rounds of 82 for his 164 and tied for 37th.
The Pioneers will compete at the Tennessee River Rumble in Loudon on Monday and Tuesday.
WOMEN’S GOLF Pioneers Win
CHUCKEY — The Tusculum University women’s golf team led wire-to-wire to win the 2021 Agnes McAmis Memorial, which was held this week at Graysburg Hills Golf Club.
The Pioneers posted a two-day, 36-hole total 611 to win by 16 strokes over runner-up Milligan University (627). TU posted a Tuesday best 308 as the Pioneers placed three members on the McAmis All-Tournament team.
Jennifer Keim fired an even par round of 72 to finish with 148 for the tournament and win medalist honors by a single stroke over TU teammate Nilubol Panno (72-77=149).
The Carson-Newman B team finished in third place with 650, followed by Mars Hill (692), Spartanburg Methodist (713) and UVA Wise (739).
Joining Keim and Panno on the All-Tournament are Milligan’s Alayna Perryman who finished third with 75-79=154) while TU’s Hannah Brown and Milligan’s Emma Brown carded 36-hole scores of 157 for fourth place honors.
Tusculum’s Olivia Cunningham tied for 12th place with 75-88=163, while Jacque Butler finished with 172 including an 82 in Tuesday’s final round.
Madi DeWees, playing as an individual competitor, tied for 21st place with 89-85=174. Meredith Barton was 25th with 90-89=179, while Mackenzie Butler finished 35th with 95-95=190, both individual contestants.
One of the early highlights of Tuesday’s final round was the hole-in-one recorded by McKenna Quillen of Emory & Henry. Quillen scored the ace on the 17th hole (No. 8 Knobs 9 Course).
Tusculum captures the McAmis Memorial for a seventh time in the 23-year history of the tournament. Keim notches her first medalist honor of the spring and second in the last two years with the Pioneers.
Tusculum will play in the Bearcat Invitational in Greenwood, South Carolina, next week.