MURFREESBORO, N.C. — Tusculum University scored seven straight goals in the second half and went on to a 13-6 victory over Chowan University in men's lacrosse on Sunday afternoon at a rainy Garrison Stadium.
The Pioneers (2-0) received three goals and two assists from Braden Elam and three goals and an assist from Lorenz Brown while outshooting the Hawks (0-2) by a 49-27 margin.
Tusculum led 6-4 less than two minutes into the third quarter before running off seven unanswered goals over a span of more than 18 1/2 minutes. Elam had two goals and two assists during the run, which gave the Pioneers a 13-4 lead with 13:37 left.
Tristan Kirkham and Josh Pickford each scored a pair of goals for the Pioneers, while Jordan Daniel had a goal and an assist. Kale Lawrence and Luke Doehring each had one goal for the Pioneers, who went 16-for-22 on faceoffs and set a program single-game record with 60 ground balls as a team.
Eric George and Jackson Downs each had two goals for Chowan in the loss, with Alex Wildeboer contributing a goal and two assists. Erik Dozzi also scored for the Hawks, who were 3-for-7 with the man advantage.
Daniel opened the scoring five minutes into the first quarter for the Pioneers, but George tied the match just 39 seconds later. Pickford pushed the Pioneers ahead 2-1 with 7:38 left in the quarter, and goals from Brown and Elam, the latter beating the buzzer, in the final minute of the period gave the Pioneers a 4-1 lead after one.
Man-up goals from the Hawks' Downs and Dozzi three minutes apart cut the Tusculum lead to 4-3 with 9:19 left in the half, but Brown and Kirkham answered in a 76-second span as Tusculum carried a 6-3 lead to halftime.
Downs scored his second of the afternoon just over two minutes into the third quarter to cut the Tusculum lead to 6-4, before the Pioneers broke loose. Elam scored twice to extend Tusculum's lead to 8-4 with 9:47 left in the third quarter, and Lawrence pushed the Pioneers ahead 9-4 exactly three minutes later. Pickford, Kirkham and Brown then teamed up for goals separated by 82 seconds as the Pioneers led 12-4 entering the fourth.
Doehring converted with the man advantage 1:23 into the fourth quarter for a 13-4 Tusculum lead, and Wildeboer and George closed out the scoring for the Hawks in the final 8 1/2 minutes.
Andy Michalski went 13-for-16 on faceoffs for the Pioneers and had a team-high eight ground balls, with seven for Lawrence and five by Elam. Tanner Deck had a career-high four caused turnovers, tied for fourth-most in a single game in program history, and had four ground balls along with Doehring and Connor Coleman.
For Chowan, Dozzi led with seven ground balls with five apiece for George, Deven Roberts and Jaylen Pierre, who also had four caused turnovers in the match.
Ross Geiger started in goal for the Pioneers and made 11 saves before yielding to Nick Adams for the final two minutes, who made three saves in his Tusculum debut. Nathan Woodhill finished with 19 saves for Chowan in the loss.
Tusculum, which has won its first two games of the season for the first time since going 3-0 in its debut campaign of 2014, will open South Atlantic Conference play on Feb. 24 at Mars Hill beginning at 7 p.m.
MEN'S BOWLING
Pioneers Finish Second
HARROGATE — The Tusculum University men’s bowling team posted the top score in Sunday’s Baker games as the Pioneers finished runners-up in the LMU Collegiate Challenge at Hillcrest Lanes.
Tusculum, which started the day third in the team standings, posted a 3,195 total pinfall in Sunday’s 16-Baker games to claim second place honors. Emmanuel College held off the TU charge with 3,132 pins on Sunday to finish with 8,180 to claim the team title.
Host Lincoln Memorial finished third with 7,843 total pins, followed by Union College (7,350), Belmont Abbey College (7,076) and Bellarmine (6,245) to round out the team scoring.
Tusculum eclipsed the 200-mark seven times in Sunday’s Baker format including a tournament-best 251 in its 12th game. TU finished the afternoon strong in its final game with a 240 tally.
Tusculum junior Tyler Moore earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team thanks to Saturday’s performance where he finished second in the individual standings with a 213.8 average while totaling 1,069 pins.
The Pioneers travel to Indianapolis for the Hoosier Tournament on Saturday and Sunday.
TRACK & FIELD
Pioneers Post 10 Top-Fives
LEXINGTON, Va. — The Tusculum University men's and women's indoor track and field teams collected 10 top-five finishes on the second day of the VMI Winter Classic.
Notable performances included freshman Emily Coddington winning the women's 800 meters and senior Will Cronin setting a school record in the men's mile run.
WOMEN'S RECAP
Coddington ran 2:22.21 in the mile to hold off Gillian Kasitz of Queens by .15 of a second for the victory. Her time was one second off the school record of 2:21.20 set last year by Gabrielle Beckett, and set a season best for Coddington by four seconds. Freshman Judy Chellah ran 2:27.99 for fourth place in the event and eighth place on the program's Top 10 list in the 800, and senior Yoland Boyce was seventh in 2:39.27.
Senior Kenisha Stubbs placed fourth in the finals of the 60-meter hurdles in 9.49 seconds, followed by junior Brianna Oats in sixth at 9.58 seconds. Stubbs was the top finisher for the Pioneers in the 200 meters at 26.92 seconds.
Tusculum's 4x400-meter relays team of Stubbs, junior Earthaiza Watkins, Coddington and sophomore Aliyah Adderley placed third overall in 4:10.16, putting the quartet fifth on the school's all-time performance list and registering the 10th-fastest time in program history.
MEN'S RECAP
Cronin was the top collegiate finisher in the mile run, behind an unattached runner, as he was clocked in 4:16.99 to break his school record by nearly 6 1/2 seconds. Junior Kyler Hodges was fourth in 4:28.07, the eighth-fastest mile time in program history.
Freshman Javon Brown took second in the triple jump with a season-best mark of 13.81 meters (45 feet, 3 3/4 inches) with freshman Javell Brown in third at 13.41 meters (44 feet). Javon Brown's leap ranks second on the program's performance list and ranks sixth on the Tusculum Top 10 list.
Senior Althiery Leontes was fifth in the finals of the 60 hurdles at 8.71 seconds, and sophomore Jontavus Walker was seventh in the 200 meters at 22.34 seconds. Walker's time ranks third on the school performance list and was 10th-fastest all-time at Tusculum. Freshman Ray Richardson ran 9:22.61 in the 3000 meters, putting him seventh on the program performance list.
The Pioneer 4x400-meter relay team of Walker, sophomore Devan Hart, grad student Kyle Stanley and Hodges was fifth at 3:35.57.