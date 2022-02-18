HARROGATE — Tusculum University nearly erased a 15-point deficit in the final three minutes but dropped a 95-89 decision to Lincoln Memorial University in South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball on Thursday evening at Tex Turner Arena.
Trenton Gibson scored 25 points and Inady Legiste scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half for the Pioneers (14-7, 14-5 SAC), who were playing their first game in 12 days due to COVID-19 protocols. Tusculum trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half and were down 15 with 2:59 left before pulling within three in the final 15 seconds.
Chase Rankin led the Railsplitters with 25 points and Me’Kell Burries was a perfect 8-for-8 from the field and 3-for-3 from the line for 22 points for Lincoln Memorial (23-3, 19-3 SAC), which won its 43rd consecutive home game and moved back into a tie with Queens for first place in the SAC with two games left in the regular season.
The Railsplitters, ranked eighth in the NABC Division II poll and 11th in the D2SIDA national poll, shot 53.4 percent (31-for-58) from the field in the game and went 25-for-30 from the foul line, including 23-for-27 in the second half. Lincoln Memorial turned the ball over 17 times in the game while forcing the Pioneers into a season-low five turnovers.
Gibson, who was playing his 100th career game for the Pioneers, was just 5-for-17 from the field but hit 3-for-6 from three-point range. He was 12-for-16 from the foul line to set the Tusculum career record for made free throws. Gibson has made 462 free throws in his Pioneer career, breaking the old mark of 458 set by Darius Carter from 2011-16. Gibson also had six rebounds and four assists before fouling out for the first time in his career in the final seconds.
Tusculum placed five players in double figures, with Legiste shooting 7-for-10 from the field and 6-for-7 from the foul line while also grabbing a team-high eight rebounds. William Vedder added 12 points, Justin Mitchell chipped in with 11 and Joshua Scott came off the bench to collect a season-best 10 points. Mitchell and Vedder scored all of their points in the second half as the Pioneers put up 57 points after halftime.
Both Gibson and Mitchell equaled their career highs with four steals as the Pioneers came up with a season-high 14 thefts in the game. Tusculum was outrebounded 44-40 by Lincoln Memorial, but the Pioneers had 16 offensive rebounds which they converted into 12 second-chance points. Tusculum’s bench outscored the Lincoln Memorial reserves by a 47-31 margin, as both Legiste and Burries had 22 points off the bench for their respective teams.
Four players hit double figures for the Railsplitters, with Jordan Guest contributing 17 points and four rebounds and Alex Dahling adding 17 points, five rebounds and a game-high five assists. Rankin was 7-for-11 from the field and 9-for-10 at the foul line and led the Railsplitters with eight rebounds.
LMU led 45-32 at halftime and 88-73 with 2:59 left in the game.
Tusculum went 2½ minutes without a field goal, but hit 5 of 6 from the foul line over that span ahead of a three-pointer from Scott with 1:34 left that cut the LMU lead to 90-81.
The Pioneers took advantage of a pair of Railsplitter turnovers and cashed in three free throws from Gibson and one by Justin Mitchell to pull within 90-85 with 38.9 seconds left.
Rankin sank two free throws with 33.9 to play to put LMU up 92-85, but Legiste drilled a 3 with 23 seconds to go to make it a 92-88 game.
Another turnover from the Railsplitters led to a free throw from Gibson that pulled the Pioneers within 92-89 with 15 seconds left, but Matthew Sells went 2-for-2 at the line with 14 seconds left and Martez Brown added a foul shot with three seconds to go to set the final.
The Pioneers, who remain in third place in the SAC, will host Coker at 4 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Arena.