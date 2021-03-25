Just hours after learning that its football game at UVA Wise had been canceled, the Tusculum Pioneers have filled their schedule with another contest as the Sons of Davy Crockett will travel to the Palmetto State on Saturday to face the Erskine Flying Fleet.
Saturday’s game will kick off at 4 p.m. and will be played at J.W. Babb Stadium on the campus of Greenwood (S.C.) High School.
Tusculum’s scheduled South Atlantic Conference game at UVA Wise was canceled due to the Cavaliers not meeting established roster minimums.
Erskine was scheduled to host Edward Waters College on Saturday for the Fleet’s homecoming game, but that was canceled due to positive COVID cases within the EWC program.
Saturday will be the inaugural meeting on the gridiron between Tusculum and Erskine. The Flying Fleet are 1-2 after restarting the football program at the Due West, South Carolina school after a 70-year absence. Erskine opened the season with a 30-28 win at Barton. Since then, the Fleet have dropped a pair of close games including a 21-20 loss at Edward Waters on Mar. 6 and a week later with a 24-13 home-opening loss to Shorter.
Tusculum is 1-1 this season, including a 58-20 victory over Mars Hill on March 12 in its last action. Following Saturday’s game at Erskine, Tusculum will play its next two contests at home, including April 3 hosting Limestone at Pioneer Field.
SOCCER Date, Time Changes
Due to the threat of inclement weather on Thursday, there have been game date and time changes for Tusculum University men’s and women’s soccer doubleheader at Carson-Newman University.
The men’s match, which was originally scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, has been moved to 5 p.m. Friday at McCown Field. It will be the first of two meetings in a span of four days between the Pioneers (1-2-1, 0-2-1 SAC) and the Eagles (3-1-1, 2-1-0 SAC), who will play the return leg at Pioneer Field on Monday at 5 p.m.
The women’s match between the Pioneers (2-3-1, 2-1-1 SAC) and the Eagles (2-1-0, 2-1-0 SAC) has been moved up to start at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at McCown Field. The teams met on Monday at Pioneer Field, with Carson-Newman claiming the away victory.
MEN’S LACROSSE Tusculum 9, Anderson 7
Lorenz Brown scored three goals to help send Tusculum University to a 9-7 victory over Anderson University in South Atlantic Conference men’s lacrosse on Wednesday night at Pioneer Field.
Braden Elam scored two goals and Jordan Daniel had a goal and two assists for the Pioneers (5-3, 2-3 SAC), who snapped a three-game losing streak by leading from start to finish against the Trojans (4-5, 2-4 SAC), a first-year program who dropped their fourth in a row following a 4-1 start.
Brown scored in each of the first three quarters as the Pioneers led by as many as four goals in the first half, only to see the Trojans pull within 6-5 on three straight goals from Hayes Barnett in a five-minute span. Goals from Brown and Elam restored the Pioneers’ three-goal advantage, and a goal from Blake Larsen in the fourth quarter provided insurance.
Ross Geiger finished with a season-high 15 saves for the Pioneers, including six saves in the fourth quarter as the Trojans peppered 14 shots at the Tusculum goal. Anderson outshot Tusculum 42-38 for the match and had a 34-26 advantage in ground balls, primarily due to the work of faceoff specialist Cam Weeks who picked up each of his 16 ground balls following faceoff wins, on 20 total draws.
Larsen and Sean Dunn each finished with a goal and an assist for the Pioneers, with Nate Raymond adding a goal. Tanner Deck and Kale Lawrence also had assists for Tusculum, while Isaiah Hines had two goals and an assist and Logan Gaddis had a goal and an assist for Anderson.
On defense for the Pioneers, Noah Jessey had three caused turnovers and Addie Wilkins had a pair of caused turnovers along with three ground balls. Elam led the Pioneers with four ground balls, with three apiece from Campbell Holley, Wilkins, Geiger and Connor Coleman. Tusculum’s defense also held Anderson scoreless in three extra-man opportunities with a total of two shot attempts.
Tusculum will host 16th-ranked Queens at 3 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field. The Royals beat Coker 18-13 on Wednesday to improve to 4-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 4, Newberry 3
A three-set victory by Caitlin McCullough in the final match boosted Tusculum University to a 4-3 victory over Newberry College in South Atlantic Conference women’s tennis action Wednesday afternoon at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (8-3, 5-1 SAC), ranked sixth in the Southeast Region by the ITA, won two of the final three singles matches to break a 2-2 tie and beat the Wolves (7-4, 4-4 SAC), who are ranked seventh in the region.
Tusculum earned the doubles point by sweeping all three matches, as Annie McCullough and Caitlin McCullough defeated Judit Gonzalez Agud and Elisa Aguirre 6-1 at flight one, Emilie Hansen and Amber Lackey downed Amy Griffiths and Lucy Spice 7-6 (7-4) at flight two, and Julia Lopez teamed with Paulina Loretz for a 6-4 win at flight three over Rosie Harfield and Rebecca Gibbons.
In singles, Annie McCullough defeated Agud 6-3, 6-1 at flight one, but the Wolves picked up wins at flights three and five to level the match at 2-2. Rory Church defeated Gibbons 6-4, 6-1 at flight six to give the Pioneers a 3-2 lead, but Aguirre defeated Lopez 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 at flight two to even the score once again. In the final match, Caitlin McCullough held on for a 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4 win over Spice to secure the victory at flight four.
The Pioneers will host 15th-ranked at 10 a.m. Wingate on Friday. The Bulldogs are the only undefeated team in the conference with a 6-0 league record and are 8-1 overall.
MEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 7, Newberry 0
Tusculum University earned a 7-0 sweep over Newberry College in South Atlantic Conference men’s tennis action Wednesday afternoon at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (9-2, 5-1 SAC), ranked seventh in the Southeast Region by the ITA, did not drop a set in the victory over the Wolves (1-10, 1-7 SAC).
In doubles, Nemanja Subanovic and Frank Bonacia defeated Ignacio Garcid De Sola and Marcel Schomburg by a 6-2 score at flight one, Dmitry Bezborodov and Leon Huck teamed for a 6-1 win over Enzo Blavignat and Stratas Anastopoulo at flight two, while at flight three Manuel Guedes de Almeida and Kenta Kondou beat Adam Black and Luke Layton by a 6-0 score.
In singles play, Bezborodov improved his record to 11-1 and earned his 10th straight victory with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Blavignat at flight one, while Huck stayed unbeaten in conference play at 6-0 with a 6-2, 6-1 victory at flight three over De Sola. Kondou also claimed a straight-set win for the Pioneers with a 6-0, 6-1 win at flight five over Black to help the Pioneers clinch the match.
At flight two, Bonacia outlasted Schomburg 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), while Almeida claimed the win at flight four when Anastopoulo retired after losing the first five games of the opening set. At flight six, Michael Younan stepped into the lineup and beat Layton 8-0 in a pro set.
The Pioneers will host Wingate at 10 a.m. Friday at 10 a.m. The Bulldogs, ranked 13th nationally and third in the Southeast Region by the ITA, are 7-1 overall and the lone unbeaten team in conference play at 6-0.
BASEBALL Pioneers In Poll
TUCSON, Ariz. — For a second straight week, the Tusculum Pioneers are ranked eighth in the nation according to the Collegiate Baseball News NCAA Division II Coaches Poll.
The Pioneers (17-4, 13-3 South Atlantic Conference) received 184 total points and is the top-ranked team in the Southeast Region. TU is also one of three South Atlantic Conference teams listed in this week’s national poll, along with No. 12 Catawba and No. 22 Carson-Newman.
The Tampa Spartans hold the top spot once again, while Colorado Mesa is second followed by Angelo State, Augustana and Central Missouri to comprise the top-five. Lee University is sixth, followed by West Texas A&M, Tusculum, North Greenville and Missouri Southern.
Lindenwood is 11th, followed by Catawba, West Florida, Azusa Pacific, Mount Olive, Seton Hill, UNC Pembroke, Metro State, Illinois-Springfield, Charleston (W.Va.), Southern New Hampshire, North Georgia, Carson-Newman, Florida Southern, Columbus St., Valdosta St., Quincy, Northwest Nazarene, Minnesota St.-Mankato and Northwood.
The Pioneers host doubleheaders against Newberry at 1 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Monday at Pioneer Park.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Matches Postponed
The Tusculum University men’s volleyball team has postponed matches on Friday against Queens and Saturday against Limestone due to a positive COVID-19 test result within the Tusculum program and subsequent contact tracing.