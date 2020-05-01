The Tusculum University athletic department has put together the Tusculum Pioneers Rewind Series, a weekly YouTube series during the month of May that will feature games from the past that highlight some of the most exciting moments and accomplishments by the Pioneers.
Action kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday with a rewind back to the 2019 baseball season when South Atlantic Conference Pitcher of the Year Charles Hall broke the NCAA Division II single-game record with 22 strikeouts.
Tune-in on Tusculum Athletics YouTube page each Saturday at 7 p.m. for a new Game of the Week. Games will be preloaded at least a week in advance, so click to set a reminder and subscribe to never miss an upload.
REWIND SERIES LINEUP FOR MAY
May 2 – 2019 Baseball vs. Queens (Charles Hall’s NCAA record 22 strikeouts)
May 9 – 2019 Women’s Tennis vs. Catawba (SAC quarterfinal)
May 16 – 2020 Men’s Volleyball vs. Urbana (First win in program history)
May 23 – 2020 Softball vs. Southern Wesleyan - Game 2 (Alexis Grampp walk-off)
May 30 – 2017 Men’s Lacrosse vs. Queens