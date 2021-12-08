LEXINGTON, Ky. — The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) have announced the 40th annual AVCA All-America teams for NCAA Division II women’s volleyball. Emiah Burrowes and Carly Sosnowski of Tusculum University are on the honorable mention list.
The Pioneer pair became the 5th and 6th All-Americans in program history, following Carla Loyd (NAIA), Vivian Lacy (AVCA), Caitlyn Dean (AVCA, D2CCA), and Melissa Mazur (D2CCA).
Burrowes was a consensus All-Region pick, honored by both the AVCA and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA). She has also hauled in D2CCA Southeast Region Player of the Year, AVCA Southeast All-Region first team, SAC Player of the Year, and SAC All-Conference first team this season.
Burrowes led the Pioneers averaging 3.24 kills per set, good for sixth across the conference. The Wesley Chapel, North Carolina, product was a 2019 AVCA All-Region first team choice and was the AVCA Region Freshman of the Year. She finished her junior season with a .260 hitting percentage, while averaging 2.26 digs per set. The outside hitter amassed 18 service aces and 28 total blocks while leading the team with her 344.5 total points.
Burrowes accounted for nine double-doubles this year, including a season-best 23 kills and 13 digs in a five-set win over NCAA Tournament participant Mars Hill. In her 26 starts, she has recorded double-digit kills on 17 occasions.
In her 59-match career, Burrowes is averaging 3.24 kills per set, which is the third-best average in school history.
Sosnowski, a graduate student from Oxford, Florida, averaged a team-best 5.08 digs per set, which is fourth in the league and 45th in the nation. The 2021 All-SAC honoree posted double-digit digs in 25 of her 26 matches including a string of 21 in a row.
Sosnowski has 13 matches with 20 or more digs including a career-high 31 on two occasions. The first 31-dig outing came in a 3-1 win over Queens and repeated that effort in the SAC semifinal against eventual SAC Tournament champion Lenoir-Rhyne. In the SAC postseason, she averaged 6.14 digs per set and earned a spot on the SAC All-Tournament Team.
Tusculum’s libero became the 10th player in program history with 1,000 digs as a Pioneer during TU’s SAC quarterfinal victory over Catawba. Her 1,055 digs at Tusculum are the 10th most in school history, while her 4.86 career average is third in the TU record book. Including her rookie season at Florida International, Sosnowski has accumulated 1,165 digs in her collegiate career.
Tusculum claimed its first SAC championship, a top seed in the conference tournament, and three straight weeks atop the NCAA region rankings. The Pioneers earned their first postseason berth since 2013, the sixth overall.
MEN’S BASKETBALL Pioneers Crack Poll
BRISTOL — The Tusculum University men’s basketball team is listed 10th in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region Poll Media Poll.
The Pioneers (5-3, 5-1 SAC) are one of four South Atlantic Conference teams mentioned in this week’s poll including top-ranked Lincoln Memorial, No. 3 Queens and Wingate, who is receiving votes.
Tusculum has won five of its last six games including last Wednesday’s 81-74 upset win over then No. 4 nationally-ranked Queens. TU had its five-game winning streak snapped in Saturday’s 82-75 home loss to then No. 15/16 Lincoln Memorial.
In this week’s region rankings, LMU moved past previous region No. 1 Queens as the Railsplitters have won their last four games. Augusta moved to second, while Queens dropped two spots to No. 3. Emmanuel, UNC Pembroke, Flagler, Columbus State, North Georgia and Georgia College all remain as they were last week ranked fourth through ninth. Tusculum closed out the region rankings at No. 10, a spot they held in the preseason rankings.
TU travels to Wingate at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
TRACK & FIELD Guervil Gets Honor
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University sprinter Widchard Guervil has been honored as the AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 5, the SAC office announced Tuesday.
Guervil earned an NCAA Division II qualifying time in the 60 meters as he picked up a pair of victories in the season-opening Appalachian Open on Saturday at Appalachian State University. Guervil was victorious in the 55 meters, and also ran in the 4x300 relay for the Pioneers that took first place.
Guervil’s time of 6.29 seconds in the finals of the 55 meters converts to 6.79 seconds using the NCAA conversion formula for 55 meters to 60 meters, which beats the qualifying time of 6.87 for the 60. Guervil was the top qualifier and one of four Pioneers to advance to the finals after running 6.38 in preliminaries.
In the 4x300, the senior from Fort Myers, Florida teamed with Zackary Nelson, Stephen Brewer and Jarvis Barber Jr. for a winning time of 2:18.42.
Guervil has qualified for indoor nationals four times in his career in the 60 meters. He finished fourth at the 2018 NCAA championship to become Tusculum’s first track and field All-American. After skipping nationals in 2019 due to injury, Guervil was slated to compete at the 2020 championship before it was canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tusculum will compete in the ETSU Invitational Jan. 14-15 in Johnson City.