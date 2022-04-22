WISE, Va. — Anna Alloway broke the Tusculum University career mark for home runs as the Pioneers swept UVA Wise 4-0 and 8-1 in a South Atlantic Conference softball doubleheader on Thursday.
Alloway went 2-for-6 with the home run and three RBI on the day. In the second game, she belted a solo homer to give her five on the season and 30 for her career, surpassing the 15 year-old career mark set by Brie Griffin in 2007.
In Tusculum’s 4-0 win in the first game, Emily Sappington (11-10) went the distance in the circle for the win. In seven innings, she gave up five hits, walked one and struck out seven.
Chloe Freischmidt was 2-for-3 for Tusculum, while Alloway was 1-for-3 with two RBI.
In Tusculum’s 8-1 win in the second game, Ireland Cavanaugh (12-5) went the distance for the win. In seven innings, she gave up four hits, walked none and struck out eight. UVA Wise’s lone run was earned.
The Pioneers cranked out 12 hits. In addition to Alloway’s homer, Kallyn Newport was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI; Mya Maddox was 2-for-4 with a triple; Sappington was 2-for-4 with a double; Hayley Lazo was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Katelynn Hodges and Hannah Hughes each had a hit an an RBI; and Alyssa Suits had a hit.
Tusculum, now 26-19 overall and 12-10 in the SAC, will play a conference doubleheader at Newberry at 1 p.m. Saturday. UVA Wise falls to 16-18, 8-14.
MEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 4 Lenoir-Rhyne 1
SUMTER, S.C. — Tusculum University avenged a regular-season loss to Lenoir-Rhyne University with a victory in the quarterfinals of the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Tennis Championship tournament Thursday afternoon at the Palmetto Tennis Center.
The 33rd-ranked Pioneers (13-7), who were seeded fifth in the bracket, won the doubles point and three of the first four singles matches to beat the 32nd-ranked Bears (13-8), who were the fourth seed in the tournament. Lenoir-Rhyne earned the seed over Tusculum with a 6-1 victory over the Pioneers on April 4, but Tusculum has won four in a row since that loss which includes Thursday’s triumph over the Bears.
With the win, Tusculum advances to play top-seeded Queens in the semifinals on Friday at 9 a.m. Tusculum, the defending tournament champion, beat Queens 4-3 in last year’s semifinals en route to its first title since 2008.
In doubles, Tusculum won quickly at flight three as Vadzim Raitsou and Robin Eldin defeated Lewis Scott and Patrik Alvestrand 6-0. The Bears would earn a win at flight one as Rhodri Atkinson and Josh Lazenby beat Nemanja Subanovic and Marco Jalalian 6-4, but the Pioneers clinched the team point at flight two as Kenta Kondou and Frank Bonacia defeated Zachary Cox and Mauricio Hernandez 6-4.
Tusculum went up 2-0 as Subanovic beat Scott 6-0, 6-1 at flight three, but Cox got the Bears on the board with a 6-2, 6-3 victory at flight five over Nathan Matsuguma. Raitsou stretched the Pioneer lead to 3-1 with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Hernandez at flight six, and Kondou clinched the victory as he beat Joel Hemmings 6-4, 6-1 at flight four. The remaining two singles matches were abandoned while tied at one set apiece.
Queens advanced to Friday’s semifinals with a 4-0 victory over Limestone, and the other semifinal will be between second-seeded Anderson and third-seeded Wingate. The Trojans defeated Lincoln Memorial 4-1 and the Bulldogs shut out Carson-Newman by a 4-0 score. Friday’s winners will meet Saturday for the championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Newberry 4 Tusculum 0
SUMTER, S.C. — — Newberry College advanced to the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Tennis tournament semifinals with a victory over Tusculum University Thursday evening at the Palmetto Tennis Center.
The 17th-ranked Wolves (22-3) advance to play Queens in the semifinals on Friday at 1 p.m. after claiming their second win of the season over the 41st-ranked Pioneers (13-7).
Newberry won two of the three doubles sets to take a 1-0 lead in the match, as Nastassia Chamoun and Zulay Castaneda beat Elodie Baechler and Tabitha Howe 6-3 at flight one and Rosie Harfield teamed with Amy Griffiths for a 6-3 win at flight two over Leonie Floeth and Paulina Loretz. Tusculum forced the winner-take-all with a victory at flight three, where Emilie Hansen teamed with Valentina Loretz to defeat Lucy Spice and Ish Singh by a 6-4 score.
The Wolves won the first three singles matches in straight sets to clinch the team point. Castaneda, the SAC Player of the Year who is ranked 15th in Division II, defeated Baechler 6-0, 6-2 at flight one, Chamoun, ranked 70th in singles in Division II, beat Howe 6-0, 6-1 at flight two and Griffiths downed Floeth 6-3, 6-1 at flight three. The remaining three matches were unfinished, with Tusculum leading in two of the three contests.
Newberry will face top-seeded Queens in the semifinals as the Royals beat Lincoln Memorial 4-0. The other semifinal on Friday will pit Wingate and Carson-Newman, as the Bulldogs beat Lenoir-Rhyne 4-0 and the Eagles downed Anderson 4-2.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE UVA Wise 20 Tusculum 13
WISE, Va. — A nine-goal surge by UVA Wise in the second quarter helped the Cavaliers to a victory over Tusculum University in South Atlantic Conference women’s lacrosse Thursday afternoon.
Abby Stoffelen scored five goals in the first half and Grace Golatt had four goals and an assist for the Cavaliers (6-9, 3-6 SAC), who fell behind 3-0 after seven minutes but scored six unanswered goals in the second quarter to take a 12-7 halftime lead.
Tia Tuininga scored three goals and three assists and became the third player in program history to score 50 goals in a season for the Pioneers (4-11, 1-8 SAC). Lucy Brewer added three goals and two assists, Kamryn McNeil had two goals and an assist and Jadyn Gleason scored twice for Tusculum, which also received the first career goals from Sophia Sesi and Emma Miller.
The Pioneers will host 21st-ranked Wingate in their season finale at noon Saturday.