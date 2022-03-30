ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University’s Anna Alloway has been named South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
This marks the second career player of the week honor for Alloway, who joins Brie Griffin as the second player in program history with multiple weekly conference laurels.
Alloway, a graduate student from Louisville, hit the 29th home run of her career over the weekend, tying her with Griffin for the program record. The mark has stood since 2007.
Alloway’s bat did big work last week as the designated player hit .692, slugged 1.231, and had an on-base percentage of .733. She belted nine hits, four doubles, and a three-run home run to drive in 12 runs.
Tusculum Swept
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Tusculum Pioneers softball team had its seven-game winning streak snapped at Anderson on Tuesday afternoon, falling 5-0 in the first game of a doubleheader and 12-6 in the second game.
The Trojans belted seven home runs over the twinbill at the AU Softball Complex.
Tusculum (20-15, 7-7 SAC) hosts Limestone in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday at Red Edmonds Field.
In Anderson’s 5-0 win in the first game, reigning SAC Pitcher of the Week Laken Maxwell pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out 11.
Anna Alloway and Emily Sappington recorded Tusculum’s hits, with Sappington launching a double.
Anderson started the first with three runs and Kayson Boatner added two solo home runs in the later frames.
Sappington (9-8) threw a complete game, surrendering four earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts.
In Anderson’s 12-6 win in the second game, the Trojans scored 10 unanswered runs to come from behind. TU’s six runs were all unearned, thanks to five Anderson errors.
Tusculum scored two runs in each of the first three innings.
Kallyn Newport drew a walk, followed by a RBI double from Chloe Freischmidt. Newport was able to score after obstruction was called on the AU catcher. Alloway notched an infield single and Freischmidt was able to cross home on a miscue by Anderson.
Emma Schaad ran out an infield single to lead off the second frame and Alyssa Suits reached on a fielder’s choice in which Schaad was thrown out. Suits stole second and moved to third after Makayla Bush reached on an error. Bush stole second to put two runners in scoring position with one out. Mya Maddox grounded out but Suits was able to score. Newport also reached on an error to plate Bush.
Anderson got two runs back in the bottom half of the inning on back-to-back solo homers.
Alloway drew a lead-off walk and Madison McGinnis flexed in to run. She stole second and scored on a Hannah Hughes single. Schaad reached on a fielder’s choice and Hughes came home on yet another Trojan error.
Another solo shot by AU made the TU lead 6-3.
The Trojans had an eight-run fourth inning to pull ahead on five hits and an error.
Anderson tacked on another solo homer in the fifth as the game’s final run.
Ireland Cavanaugh got the start but only lasted 1.1 innings. She relented two earned runs on four hits. Keylon Reynolds (3-1) was tagged with her first loss of the season after throwing 2.1 frames. The sophomore gave up eight runs (four earned), six hits, two walks, and one strikeout. Sappington entered for the final 2.1 innings. The left-hander struck out three with one earned run crossing the plate on six hits.
BASEBALL Lee 7, Tusculum 6
CLEVELAND — Jake Edwards’ walk-off single in the 10th inning lifted the Lee Flames to a non-conference win over visiting Tusculum on Tuesday night at The Carp.
The Flames (14-17) gain a split in the season series with the Pioneers (13-17) avenging last Tuesday’s 11-5 loss in Greeneville.
Pinch-hitter Matthew Batts led off the bottom of the 10th inning with triple to right centerfield and Edwards followed with the game-winning single to right to seal the one-run victory.
The Flames jumped out to a 6-1 lead, only to see the Pioneers plate five runs in the top of the sixth to knot the score at 6-6.
Lee jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning as Nate Bynum hit a two-out double and Thomas Zazzaro followed with a RBI single to left field. The Pioneers answered with a run in the fourth when Ryan Dos Santos scored from third on a throwing error on Tyler Ranel’s two-out grounder.
The Flames responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth thanks to five hits by the home team along with a TU error. Jared Demkowicz plated a pair of runs with his one-out single and Edwards came drove in a pair with his base hit to make it a 5-1 score. Lee tacked on another run in the fifth when Dylan Standifer led off with a double and later scored on a TU fielding error to extend the lead to 6-1.
In the top of the sixth, the Pioneers rallied with five runs on five hits to even the score at 6-6. Blaze McCauley drove in Tyler Ranel with a one-out base hit. After Luis Ezra singled to load the bases, Will Samuelson scored on a wild pitch. Jaden Steagall loaded the bases again with a walk and Britten Robinson drew another free pass to bring home the inning’s third run. Dos Santos drove in Ezra with a base hit to make it 6-5. The Pioneers tied the game thank s to the second wild pitch of the inning to bring in Steagall.
In the top of the seventh inning, the Pioneers had runners on first and second with no outs, but McCauley lined out to Brandon Daniels in right field, who fired a throw to second base to double-up the Pioneers. Reliever Landon Maynor than got a fly out to end the inning.
The Flames had something going in the bottom of the eighth as Demkowicz drew a leadoff walk. Grant Lackey came into the pinch run and he was bunt over to second base on Edwards’ bunt. TU reliever Justin Parker came into the game and hit Bynum with a pitch. But Parker bounced back and got Zazzaro to ground into a fielder’s choice and ended the inning with a fly out.
Tusculum got pinch-runner Kyle Williams, representing the go-ahead run, to third base with two outs in the 10th inning, but Zazzaro, who came into pitch, got a ground out to end the inning and setting the table for Lee in the bottom of the frame.
The Flames finished the game with a dozen hits including two-hit performances by Zazzaro, Daniels and Edwards. Tusculum accounted for nine singles including two hits each from Dos Santos, Ranel and McCauley.
Zazzaro (1-0), who pitched the 10th inning, picked up the victory, while Parker (2-3) suffered the loss for the Pioneers.
For Tusculum, this marks its fourth extra-inning loss of the season and its sixth one-run game of the year.
TU’s Jonathan Nelson pitched 1.1 shutout innings, while Jacob Willett tossed two innings where he walked one and struck out a pair.
The Pioneers will host King University at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Park.
MEN’S GOLF Pioneers 12th
LOUDON — The Tusculum University men’s golf team carded a 54-hole total 897 to tie for 12th place at the 2022 Tennessee River Rumble at the par-72, 6,986-yard Wind River Golf Course.
The Pioneers completed Monday’s second 18 holes on Tuesday morning as TU finished with 302. Tusculum shot 294 in the final round and moved up one spot on the leaderboard.
Tournament host Lincoln Memorial won the team title with two-under par score of 862, two strokes ahead of runner-up Belmont Abbey (864). North Georgia finished third with 865, followed by Lee (869), Carson-Newman (876), USC Aiken (877), King (880), Erskine (891), Queens (891), Newberry (894), Coker (896), Tusculum (897), Lenoir-Rhyne (897), Lincoln Memorial B (897), Walters State (905), Anderson (909), Wingate (915), North Greenville (919) and Young Harris (938).
North Georgia’s Stephen Kinsel defeated King University’s Samuel Espinosa Trueba in a playoff to capture medalist honors. Kinsel and Trueba each finished with a 54-hole total 209 (-7).
Tusculum’s Liam van Deventer claimed sole possession of 16th place honors as he finished with 217 including a final round 71 (-1). Dominic Barron Holden also shot a final round 71 and finished 29th with a three-round score of 222. Liam Hermansson tallied 228 and finished 56th in the tournament. Thomas Kollberg was 67th with 231 while Nicholas Marchese placed 87th with 237.
The Pioneers wrap up their regular season and begin preparations in hosting the 2022 South Atlantic Conference Championship, Apr. 10-12 at Graysburg Hills Golf Course. The Pioneers claimed its only SAC title in 2015.
WOMEN’S GOLF Tusculum 10th
GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Tusculum University women’s golf team finished 10th at the 2022 Bearcat Invitational. The two-day, 36-hole tournament was held at the Greenwood Country Club and hosted by Lander University.
The Pioneers carded a final round 317 on Tuesday to give TU a two-round score of 626. Lee University won the team title with 601 including a final round 295. The Flames won by seven strokes over runner-up Columbus State (608).
Lincoln Memorial was third with 610, followed by West Georgia (613), Lenoir-Rhyne (615), Wingate (615), Carson-Newman (616), Lander (620), North Georgia (621), Tusculum (626), USC Beaufort (633), Queens (637), Coker (656), Converse (656), Belmont Abbey (658), Catawba (658), Lander B (659), Young Harris (665), Erskine (667), Emmanuel (671), North Greenville (675) and Southern Wesleyan (709).
Lenoir-Rhyne’s Megan Robb captured medalist honors as she led wire-to-wire by posting a one-under par total of 143 including Tuesday’s final round 71 (-1). Three players tied for second place at 146 including Hannah Stephenson (Lander), Supuschaya Srinchantamit (Lee) and Ainsley Cowart (West Georgia).
Tusculum sophomore Sofie Lorentzen posted her fourth top-20 finish of the season as well as her second top-10 performance as she shot 74-76=150 to tie for seventh place. Senior Olivia Cunningham finished 27th with 76-79=155 as she has recorded eight consecutive rounds in the 70s.
Sophomore Nilubol Panno carded 78-82=160 to finish 50th, while the duo of senior Hannah Brown and redshirt freshman Braelyn Pippin tied for 61st place with 36-hole scores of 163.
Tusculum returns to action this Sunday for the 2022 South Atlantic Conference Championship which will be held at the Hartsville Country Club in Hartsville, South Carolina and hosted by Coker University. TU is a two-time winner of the SAC Championship with its last title coming in 2001.
MEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 7, Coker 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Tusculum University earned a victory over Coker University in South Atlantic Conference men’s tennis action Tuesday morning at the Coker Tennis Courts.
The 33rd-ranked Pioneers (8-6, 5-2 SAC) won two of the three doubles matches to take the team point, and did not drop a set en route to a clean sweep of singles over the Cobras (3-13, 1-7 SAC).
In doubles, the Pioneers fell behind after Coker won the number-one match, but Miles Ray and Robin Eldin teamed for a 6-1 win at flight three over Bradley Bomar and Nolan Smith and Frank Bonacia and Kenta Kondou claimed a 6-2 win at flight two over Sean Keane and Isaac MacMillan as Tusculum took a 1-0 lead in the match.
In singles, Kondou defeated Keane 6-1, 6-0 at flight three and Bonacia, ranked 60th in Division II, beat Thibaut Decaluwe 6-2, 6-4 at flight one to put Tusculum ahead 3-0. Marco Jalalian delivered the clinching point with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Smith at flight four, and Robin Eldin closed the match with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over MacMillan at flight two. In pro set matches, Ray beat Bomar 8-2 at flight six and Nathan Matsuguma defeated Samuel Winter 8-2 at flight four.
Tusculum will return home to face Catawba on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Nichols Tennis Complex. The Indians (3-9, 1-4 SAC) have been idle since dropping their fourth straight match on Thursday with a 7-0 loss at Lincoln Memorial.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 6, Coker 1
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Tusculum University earned a sweep of singles play and picked up a win at Coker University in South Atlantic Conference women’s tennis action Tuesday at the Coker Tennis Courts.
The Pioneers (9-5, 4-3 SAC) fell behind 1-0 after doubles, but captured all five contested singles matches with the Cobras (4-13, 0-8 SAC).
Coker, which had just five players available for the match, conceded the third flight of doubles but won the first two flights to take a 1-0 lead over the Pioneers. Tusculum quickly took a 3-1 lead in singles as Valentina Loretz shut out Katherine Matthews 6-0, 6-0 at flight five and Leonie Floeth downed Angelina Krieg 6-1, 6-0 at flight three.
The Pioneers clinched the match at flight two as Tabitha Howe beat Tamara Macias 6-3, 6-2, and added victories from Elodie Baechler at flight one over Jessica Binzari by a 3-6, 6-4, (10-8) score and from Paulina Loretz at flight four by a score of 6-0, 6-0 over Khushi Agarwal.
Tusculum hosts Catawba on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Nichols Tennis Complex. The Indians (4-8, 0-5 SAC) have lost their last three conference matches by identical 6-1 scores, and will be playing the second of five consecutive road matches.